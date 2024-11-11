Russian missile threat sparks air raid alerts across Ukraine

ConflictsUkraineRussian missile threat sparks air raid alerts across UkraineTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineTerry Martin | Nimisha Jaiswal in Kyiv, Ukraine11/11/2024November 11, 2024Reports of Russian MiG bombers heading for Ukraine prompted air raid alerts throughout the country. Some power infrastructure was shut down in anticipation of an attack. DW's Nimisha Jaiswal reports from Kyiv.https://p.dw.com/p/4mrc7Advertisement