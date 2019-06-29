 Russian missile explodes over northern Cyprus | News | DW | 01.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russian missile explodes over northern Cyprus

The leaders of the breakaway Turkish-controlled region of Cyprus said an overnight explosion appears to have been Russian in origin. One official said it most likely "fell" out of the sky on its way to another country.

Northern Cyprus

Northern Cyprus was struck by an object that appears to have been a Russian S-200 missile, Turkish Cypriot Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay said Monday.

"The first assessment is that a Russian-made missile which was part of the air defense system that took place last night in the face of an air strike against Syria, completed its range and fell into our country after it missed," Ozersay wrote on social media.

Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said nobody was injured in the pre-dawn explosion near the village of Tashkent.

Cyrus in the eastern Mediterranean has been divided between ethnic Turks in the north and Greek-Cypriots in the south since a Turkish invasion in 1974. Turkey is the only country that recognizes the government of Northern Cyprus.

amp/jm (AP, Reuters)

Each evening at 1830 UTC, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

WWW links

DW Newsletter  

Related content

Japan Osaka | G20 Gipfeltreffen - Donald Trump und Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Turkey's Erdogan: 'Trump assured no sanctions over Russia S-400 missile deal' 29.06.2019

President Tayyip Erdogan said the delivery of Russian missile defense system would begin in the first half of July. The US previously warned that Turkey would be sanctioned if it went forward with the S-400 purchase.

Zypern Erdgas Bohrinsel vor der Küste

EastMed gas: Paving the way for a new geopolitical era? 24.06.2019

The East Mediterranean gas project is often described as an explosive geopolitical initiative that's not without a number of hidden agendas. Sergio Matalucci looks at what's behind the current debates in the region.

Replik der ersten russischen Atombombe

Putin says Russia, US looking into new nuclear talks 29.06.2019

American and Russian diplomats are preparing the ground for possible nuclear disarmament talks, Russia's Vladimir Putin has said at a G20 summit in Osaka. The two sides suspended the key INF treaty earlier this year.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  