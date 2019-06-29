Russian missile explodes over northern Cyprus

Northern Cyprus was struck by an object that appears to have been a Russian S-200 missile, Turkish Cypriot Foreign Minister Kudret Ozersay said Monday.

"The first assessment is that a Russian-made missile which was part of the air defense system that took place last night in the face of an air strike against Syria, completed its range and fell into our country after it missed," Ozersay wrote on social media.

Turkish Cypriot Prime Minister Ersin Tatar said nobody was injured in the pre-dawn explosion near the village of Tashkent.

Cyrus in the eastern Mediterranean has been divided between ethnic Turks in the north and Greek-Cypriots in the south since a Turkish invasion in 1974. Turkey is the only country that recognizes the government of Northern Cyprus.

amp/jm (AP, Reuters)

