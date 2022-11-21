  1. Skip to content
Russian ethnic minorities flee to Mongolia

2 hours ago

To put boots on the ground in Ukraine, Russia is relying on ethnic-minority recruits from poorer parts of the country. Thousands of ethnic Buryats have fled to Mongolia to evade conscription to Ukraine. DW's Powen Wang reports from Ulaanbaatar.

https://p.dw.com/p/4JuZW
