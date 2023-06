34 minutes ago 34 minutes ago

The Moscow Times is reporting that the deputy chief of staff of Russia's armed forces has been arrested. The paper says General Sergey Surovikin is being held on suspicion of involvement in Yevgeny Prigozhin and his Wagner group's rebellion. The New York Times has also reported that Surovikin had advance knowledge of Prigozhin’s plans. The Kremlin denies the allegations.