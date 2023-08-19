  1. Skip to content
Russian lunar lander crashes into the moon

Ole Alsaker
2 hours ago

Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft has spun out of control and crashed into the moon, ending the country's first moon mission in 47 years. The Russian space probe was to land on the moon's south pole, which is of special interest to scientists.

