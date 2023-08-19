Russian lunar lander crashes into the moon

ScienceRussian FederationRussian lunar lander crashes into the moonTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoScienceRussian FederationOle Alsaker2 hours ago2 hours agoRussia's Luna-25 spacecraft has spun out of control and crashed into the moon, ending the country's first moon mission in 47 years. The Russian space probe was to land on the moon's south pole, which is of special interest to scientists.https://p.dw.com/p/4VNICAdvertisement