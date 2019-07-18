 Russian LGBT+ activist killed in St. Petersburg | News | DW | 23.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russian LGBT+ activist killed in St. Petersburg

Yelena Grigoryeva, a prominent local campaigner for LGBT+ rights, was found fatally stabbed in St. Petersburg. Fellow campaigners said she regularly received death threats, but police failed to act on the reports.

LGBT+ rights activists carry rainbow flags at a rally in St. Petersburg, Russia in May 2013 (picture-alliance/AP Photo/D. Lovetsky)

A Russian activist who regularly protested for LGBT+ rights and opposition issues has been killed in St. Petersburg.

A woman was found dead with multiple stab wounds on Sunday evening in Russia's second-largest city, according to a statement from the Investigative Committee.

She was not immediately identified by authorities, but fellow campaigners and media reports later on Monday identified her as 41-year-old Yelena Grigoryeva.

Read more: Homophobia in Russia: 'I thought my daughter was a monster'

Dinar Idrisov, a rights activist and opposition campaigner who said he knew Grigoryeva, said that she was frequently sent death threats, but her appeals to police were to no avail.

"Recently, she had been a victim of violence and was regularly threatened with murder," Idrisov wrote on Facebook.

"Lena and her lawyer appealed to law enforcement both on account of violence and on account of threats, but there was no noticeable reaction," he added.

Watch video 02:37

Gay in Russia: Natalia finds freedom in dance

St. Petersburg police confirmed that she had reported being threatened, but said that the threats did not appear to pose a risk to her life and that they stemmed from domestic conflicts, according to the RBC media portal.

Authorities said late on Monday that they were working to identify the suspect or suspects responsible.

Grigoryeva not only participated in rallies for LGBT+ rights, but also took part in anti-war protests.

Gay marriage and civil unions are not legal in Russia, with public opinion polls showing that just under half of all Russians believe members of the LGBT+ community should have equal rights.

Watch video 02:35

Situation remains bleak for human rights activists in Russia

rs/amp (AFP, Reuters)

Every day, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. Sign up for the newsletter here.

DW recommends

Russia launches criminal case over gay adoption

Russian officials allegedly allowed a gay couple to adopt children. Now Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal negligence case. And thanks to a "gay propaganda" law, the family could also face charges. (18.07.2019)  

World Cup 2018: The offensive against homophobia in Russia

In many countries, civil society partners with the state. In Russia, it is the opponent. But there are groups that aren't giving up and in football, activists are standing up against homophobia. (03.06.2018)  

Homophobia in Russia: 'I thought my daughter was a monster'

DW presents portraits of gay men and women in Russia, where homophobia is widespread. Our subjects tell their stories to DW's Moscow correspondent, Juri Rescheto. (10.10.2017)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Gay in Russia: Natalia finds freedom in dance  

Situation remains bleak for human rights activists in Russia  

Related content

Russland Sankt Petersburg Umzug von LGBT-Aktivisten

Russia launches criminal case over gay adoption 18.07.2019

Russian officials allegedly allowed a gay couple to adopt children. Now Russia's Investigative Committee has opened a criminal negligence case. And thanks to a "gay propaganda" law, the family could also face charges.

Polen Pride Parade in Bialystok

Homophobia in Poland still deeply entrenched 23.07.2019

Homophobia is more widespread in Poland than in most other eastern European countries, research suggests. But there is also a sense of optimism in the LGBT community despite efforts by conservative MPs to undermine it.

Britain should compensate victims of anti-gay laws, after Alan Turing recognition: activist 16.07.2019

Computer pioneer Alan Turing will feature on the UK's new 50-pound note. His work was vital in cracking Nazi Germany's secret war codes. Turing was prosecuted for homosexuality and chemically castrated, later killing himself. Speaking to The Day's Brent Goff, human rights campaigner Peter Tatchell says Britain should compensate all living men convicted under these former anti-gay laws.

Advertisement