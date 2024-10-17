Russian lawmakers push through ban on childless 'propaganda'

Russia is seeking a crackdown on material that supposedly discourages having children. Russian President Vladimir Putin has urged couples to have children as the country's birth rate drops.

A group of Russian lawmakers on Thursday approved legislation that would prohibit child-free "propaganda."

"It is important to protect people, primarily the younger generation, from having the ideology of childlessness imposed on them on the internet, in the media, in movies, and in advertising," Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of Russia's lower house of parliament, or Duma, said.

"We continue to form a unified legal framework for the protection of children, families and traditional values," the Putin ally added.

The legislation was adopted during the bill's first of three required readings.

Violators could face millions of rubles in fines

Those who author content deemed childfree "propaganda" could be fined up to 400,000 rubles (€3,789; $4,117) in accordance with this law. Businesses who violate the law could pay as much as five million rubles in fines.

Foreigners who violate the law could also face deportation.

The approval of the law comes after official data published last month showed Russia's birth rate dropping to its lowest point in a quarter of a century.

Russian politician Elvira Aitkulova, one of the authors of the bill, said over 22% of Russian couples do not have kids. She believes that "manipulative technologies" are telling Russians that "not having children is the norm."

