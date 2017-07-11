Russian journalist dies after setting herself on fire

A Russian journalist died on Friday after setting herself on fire in front of a local branch of the interior ministry in the industrial city of Nizhny Novgorod, her website confirmed.

The journalist, Irina Slavina, was the editor-in-chief of the opposition-oriented news site Koza.Press, which advertises itself as having "no censorship, no orders from above." Her self-immolation came a day after police raided her apartment as part of an investigation into an opposition group.

Hours prior to her death, Slavina wrote on Facebook (above): "I ask you to blame my death on the Russian Federation."

Koza.Press said the journalist died from her injuries, saying her husband had confirmed her passing. The site became inaccessible shortly afterwards.

Russia's Investigative Committee said it was opening a preliminary inquiry after a woman self-immolated in Nizhny Novgorod, located approximately 400 kilometers (250 miles) east of Russian capital Moscow. It did not name Slavina in its statement.

Police raid over opposition group

A day before her death, Slavina wrote on Facebook that police searched her apartment, looking for "brochures, leaflets and accounts" from Open Russia. The opposition group is funded by Mikhail Khodorkovsky, an exiled Russian businessman and former oligarch who is critical of the Kremlin.

Slavina said police seized notebooks, her laptop and other electronics, including her daughter's laptop and her husband's mobile phone.

The local branch of the Russia's Investigative Committee in Nizhny Novgorod said Slavina was only a witness in the criminal case for which the searches were being carried out. It said there was "no basis" to connect her death to the raids.

"She was a witness, and not a suspect and also not a defendant in the criminal probe which prompted the investigative actions," said Russia's federal investigators.

Slavina's website carried out investigative reporting and covered opposition to President Vladimir Putin, a rarity in regional journalism. Members of Russia's opposition said Slavina had been under pressure from authorities.

Her death prompted tributes from Russian journalist and activists. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny, who is recovering from a poisoning in Berlin, described Slavina's death as terrible."

"A criminal case was fabricated against Slavina under a political charge. Yesterday, her home was searched, doors were cut out and computers confiscated," he wrote on twitter. "They absolutely drove her to suicide."

dv/dj (AFP, Reuters)

If you are suffering from serious emotional strain or suicidal thoughts, do not hesitate to seek professional help. You can find information on where to find such help, no matter where you live in the world, at this website: https://www.befrienders.org/