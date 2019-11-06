Russian indigenous rights group speaks out against ban

An indigenous rights group, which advocates for the 270,000 indigenous peoples in the Russian Federation was banned this week. But the group has hit back against the Russian government.
Indigenous rights advocates spoke out on Thursday against Russia's decision to ban an indigenous rights group from operating in the country.
The ban showed the "open pressure on the organization and its leadership" by the Russian government, said the Center for Support of Indigenous Peoples of the North (CSIPN) — the group the Russian government banned from operating on Wednesday.
CSIPN added that the Russian government had "thrown far back the faith of the indigenous peoples of the North in access to fair justice."
Russian courts dissolved the group, claiming it had broken laws on non-governmental organizations (NGO) operating in the country.
The closure came after Russia shut down another NGO, For Human Rights, earlier in the week.
Maja Kocijancic a spokeswoman for EU on foreign affairs on Thursday called the decisions "worrying."
The Russian justice ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment, according to Reuters news agency.
Indigenous group branded a 'foreign agent'
Laws governing NGOs, classified as "foreign agents" in Russia are strict and the government can shut down any group that does not comply with them.
Foreign agents must regularly produce financial reports about their political activities, funding, and plans.
The indigenous rights group was designated as a foreign agent in 2015, but the label was removed after it stopped taking money from abroad.
Read more: Gay parents flee Russia with kids: 'The authorities could take the children away'
Who are Russia's indigenous peoples?
According to the Russian Association of Indigenous Peoples of the North (RAIPON), there are 41 recognized indigenous groups living in the sprawling federation.
These amount to 270,000 people living in 60% of the whole territory of the Russian Federation from Murmansk, near Finland to Kamchatka.
These include the reindeer herding Izvatas, the Khanty who live on Russia's tundra and the Kumandins who live in the Altai region of Russia.
Settlements where Russian indigenous people live often experience high unemployment and other social problems such as alcoholism, according to the International Work Group for Indigenous Affairs.
Read more: Brazil: Illegal loggers kill indigenous man during Amazon attack
Reuters contributed to this report
Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.
Andrei and Yevgeny are married, with two adopted children. In an exclusive DW interview, they recount how they had to leave Moscow for fear that the Russian authorities would take their children away. (12.08.2019)
Lobo was a forest guardian and belonged to the Guajajara, one of Brazil's largest indigenous groups. The country's pan-indigenous organization has blamed President Jair Bolsonaro's policies for contributing to the raid. (02.11.2019)
Russian historical and civil rights organization Memorial received the Right Livelihood Award in 2004. 15 years on, Memorial continues to bring cases of human rights violations to the European Court of Human Rights. (01.08.2019)