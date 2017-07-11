Russian freezes bank accounts of US broadcaster RFE/RL

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has called the move one of "desparate attempts" at censorship after bailiffs visited its Moscow office. Meanwhile, Russia has declared the US to be an "unfriendly state."
Russia sent bailiffs to the Moscow bureau of US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on Friday over unpaid fines.
RFE/RL said the move was an escalation in the Russian government's campaign to push them out of the country.
"RFE/RL will continue to fight these desperate attempts by the Kremlin to censor uncomfortable truths," said RFE/RL President Jamie Fly in a statement.
RFE/RL was designated as a "foreign agent" in Russia in 2017, a tag that the news outlet denies. Groups identified as foreign agents in Russia must disclose their sources of funding and media outlets under this tag must publish a disclaimer saying their publications are "fulfilling the function of a foreign agent." If they refuse, they face fines.
Groups that are considered foreign agents face difficulties in funding and a stigma that can make it difficult to continue their work.
Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor filed 520 violation cases against RFE/RL, which couldentail fines up to $2.4 million (1.98 million euros).
Russia designated the online news site VTimes a "foreign agent" on Friday. The news outlet was set up last year by a group of journalists who quit the Vedomosti business newspaper after accusing the new editor-in-chief of using pro-Kremlin censorship.
VTimes did not immediately comment on the issue.
