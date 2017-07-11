Russian freezes bank accounts of US broadcaster RFE/RL

Russia sent bailiffs to the Moscow bureau of US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on Friday over unpaid fines.

RFE/RL said the move was an escalation in the Russian government's campaign to push them out of the country.

"RFE/RL will continue to fight these desperate attempts by the Kremlin to censor uncomfortable truths," said RFE/RL President Jamie Fly in a statement.

Why did the US broadcaster face fines?

RFE/RL was designated as a "foreign agent" in Russia in 2017, a tag that the news outlet denies. Groups identified as foreign agents in Russia must disclose their sources of funding and media outlets under this tag must publish a disclaimer saying their publications are "fulfilling the function of a foreign agent." If they refuse, they face fines.

Groups that are considered foreign agents face difficulties in funding and a stigma that can make it difficult to continue their work.

Russian media watchdog Roskomnadzor filed 520 violation cases against RFE/RL, which couldentail fines up to $2.4 million (1.98 million euros).

Another outlet targeted

Russia designated the online news site VTimes a "foreign agent" on Friday.

The news outlet was set up last year by a group of journalists who quit the Vedomosti business newspaper after accusing the new editor-in-chief of using pro-Kremlin censorship.

VTimes did not immediately comment on the issue.

kbd/rt (AP, AFP, Reuters)