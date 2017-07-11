Russian freezes bank accounts of US broadcaster RFE/RL

Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty has called the move one of "desparate attempts" at censorship after bailiffs visited its Moscow office. Meanwhile, Russia has declared the US to be an "unfriendly state."
Russia sent bailiffs to the Moscow bureau of US-funded Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) on Friday over unpaid fines.
RFE/RL said the move was an escalation in the Russian government's campaign to push them out of the country.
"RFE/RL will continue to fight these desperate attempts by the Kremlin to censor uncomfortable truths," said RFE/RL President Jamie Fly in a statement.
More to come...
kbd/rt (AP, Reuters)