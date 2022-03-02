Russian forces continue attacks on Ukrainian cities

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Russian troops are closing in on the capital Kyiv and intensifying missile strikes on the second largest city of Kharkiv.
People in an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv, at Kyiv central train station in Ukraine on March 1, 2022.
A member of the military near a building hit by Russian attacks in Kyiv on March 1, 2022.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to reporters during an interview with the Reuters news agency in Kyiv on March 1, 2022.
A man with heavy shopping bags crosses a street in Kyiv on March 1, 2022.
Animal keeper Kirilo Trantin comforts an elephant at the zoo in Kyiv on March 1, 2022.
A man walks past the remains of Russian military vehicles in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.
A view of the damaged regional police station building in Kharkiv after a Russian missile attack on March 2, 2022.
Emergency personnel carry a body out of the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022. It was destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling.
A member of the Ukrainian Emergency Service looks at the City Hall building in the central square following shelling in Kharkiv on March 1, 2022.
