 Russian forces continue attacks on Ukrainian cities | All media content | DW | 02.03.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Europe

Russian forces continue attacks on Ukrainian cities

Russian troops are closing in on the capital Kyiv and intensifying missile strikes on the second largest city of Kharkiv.

  • People are seen in an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv, at Kyiv central train station following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 1, 2022.

    Citizens flee Kyiv

    People in an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv, at Kyiv central train station in Ukraine on March 1, 2022.

  • A member of the military walks near a building after a blast, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 1, 2022.

    Blasts in Ukrainian capital

    A member of the military near a building hit by Russian attacks in Kyiv on March 1, 2022.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to reporters

    Zelenskyy talks to global media

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to reporters during an interview with the Reuters news agency in Kyiv on March 1, 2022.

  • A man carrying bags crosses a street, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 1, 2022.

    Residents collect food

    A man with heavy shopping bags crosses a street in Kyiv on March 1, 2022.

  • Animal keeper Kirilo Trantin comforts an elephant at the Kiev Zoo in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1. 2022.

    Trying to comfort

    Animal keeper Kirilo Trantin comforts an elephant at the zoo in Kyiv on March 1, 2022.

  • A man walks past the remains of Russian military vehicles in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

    Destroyed military vehicles

    A man walks past the remains of Russian military vehicles in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

  • A view of damaged regional police station building after a Russian missile attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 2, 2022 .

    Police station hit by missile

    A view of the damaged regional police station building in Kharkiv after a Russian missile attack on March 2, 2022.

  • Emergency personnel carry a body out of the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling. The central square of Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, was shelled by advancing Russian forces who hit the building of the local administration, regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said.

    Casualties after shelling

    Emergency personnel carry a body out of the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022. It was destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling.

  • A member of the Ukrainian Emergency Service looks at the City Hall building in the central square following shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

    Heavily damaged City Hall

    A member of the Ukrainian Emergency Service looks at the City Hall building in the central square following shelling in Kharkiv on March 1, 2022.


  • People are seen in an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv, at Kyiv central train station following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 1, 2022.

    Citizens flee Kyiv

    People in an evacuation train from Kyiv to Lviv, at Kyiv central train station in Ukraine on March 1, 2022.

  • A member of the military walks near a building after a blast, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine March 1, 2022.

    Blasts in Ukrainian capital

    A member of the military near a building hit by Russian attacks in Kyiv on March 1, 2022.

  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to reporters

    Zelenskyy talks to global media

    Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks to reporters during an interview with the Reuters news agency in Kyiv on March 1, 2022.

  • A man carrying bags crosses a street, as Russia's invasion of Ukraine continues, in Kyiv, Ukraine on March 1, 2022.

    Residents collect food

    A man with heavy shopping bags crosses a street in Kyiv on March 1, 2022.

  • Animal keeper Kirilo Trantin comforts an elephant at the Kiev Zoo in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1. 2022.

    Trying to comfort

    Animal keeper Kirilo Trantin comforts an elephant at the zoo in Kyiv on March 1, 2022.

  • A man walks past the remains of Russian military vehicles in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

    Destroyed military vehicles

    A man walks past the remains of Russian military vehicles in Bucha, close to the capital Kyiv on Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

  • A view of damaged regional police station building after a Russian missile attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine on March 2, 2022 .

    Police station hit by missile

    A view of the damaged regional police station building in Kharkiv after a Russian missile attack on March 2, 2022.

  • Emergency personnel carry a body out of the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling. The central square of Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, was shelled by advancing Russian forces who hit the building of the local administration, regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said.

    Casualties after shelling

    Emergency personnel carry a body out of the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022. It was destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling.

  • A member of the Ukrainian Emergency Service looks at the City Hall building in the central square following shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022.

    Heavily damaged City Hall

    A member of the Ukrainian Emergency Service looks at the City Hall building in the central square following shelling in Kharkiv on March 1, 2022.


More in the Media Center

In this frame from a footage released by the State service of special communication and information protection of Ukraine, the regional administration building in the city's central square of Kharkiv, Ukraine, after Russian shelling, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city, Kharkiv, Tuesday and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital — tactics Ukraine's embattled president said were designed to force him into concessions in Europe's largest ground war in generations. (State service of special communication and information protection of Ukraine via AP)

Russia intensifies attacks on Ukraine 02.03.2022

28.02.22 DW News Still | African Student in Kharkiv

Stranded Nigerian student shares impressions from Ukraine 02.03.2022

Still für ein Webvideo. Titel: 1000 tourists from Ukraine stranded in Zanzibar Autor: Yakub Talib / DW Ort: Zanzibar

1,000 Ukrainian tourists stranded in Zanzibar 01.03.2022

This general view shows the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling. - The central square of Ukraine's second city, Kharkiv, was shelled by advancing Russian forces who hit the building of the local administration, regional governor Oleg Sinegubov said. Kharkiv, a largely Russian-speaking city near the Russian border, has a population of around 1.4 million. (Photo by Sergey BOBOK / AFP)

Deadly rocket attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv 01.03.2022

Read also

Servicemen of the Ukrainian National Guard take positions in central Kyiv, Ukraine February 25, 2022. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 6 graphics 28.02.2022

From rocket attacks to refugees, here are six graphics to help understand the current military situation and the history of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, left and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi greet each other before their meeting in New Delhi, India, Monday, Dec.6, 2021. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday to discuss defense and trade relations as India attempts to balance its ties with the United States. (AP Photo/Manish Swarup)

Ukraine conflict: Can India balance ties between Russia and the West? 01.03.2022

India has been walking a diplomatic tightrope since the start of Russia's war on Ukraine, with New Delhi trying to avoid taking sides.

Yevgeniya Belorusets (Fotografin) in der ZDF-Talkshow maybrit illner am 08.05.2014 in Berlin Thema der Sendung: Putin-Versteher oder Amerika-Freund - Muss Deutschland sich entscheiden? Yevgeniya Photographer in the ZDF Talk show Maybrit Illner at 08 05 2014 in Berlin Theme the Consignment Putin Versteher Or America Friend must Germany to decide

'Most stayed': Ukrainian artist Yevgenia Belorusets in Kyiv 02.03.2022

Air raid sirens are constantly sounding, people are holed up in bunkers. Yevgenia Belorusets, an artist based in both Kyiv and Berlin, speaks to DW from inside the Ukrainian capital.

People flee from Ukraine at the Hungarian-Ukrainian border after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation, in Beregsurany, Hungary, February 24, 2022. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

The European Union prepares for millions of refugees from Ukraine 28.02.2022

The European Union has promised that all war refugees from Ukraine will be accepted. So does that mean all of them, or just Ukrainians? The EU then had to clarify it also meant African students from Kyiv.