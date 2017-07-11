Russian fishing boat sinks in Barents Sea

A fishing trawler sank in the northern Barents Sea leaving 17 people missing, Russian news agencies reported on Monday citing emergency services.

Five rescue vessels are currently searching for survivors.

The missing crew are feared dead, said TASS news agency citing a source.

What we know so far

There were a total of 19 crew on board the Onega.

Two people — a sailor and a navigator — have been rescued, Russian state newspaper Rossiyskaya Gazeta reported.

Authorities became aware of the incident at 7.30 am (0430 UTC).

The boat sank near theNovaya Zemlya archipelago.

Ice accumulation led to the sinking of the vessel, emergency services reported.

Where is the Barents Sea?

The Barents Sea lies on the edge of the Arctic Ocean, bordering the countries Norway and Russia.

It is around 1,300 kilometers (800 miles) long and 1,050 kilometers (650 miles) wide. It's fairly shallow with a depth of 230 meters.

The sea is the world's largest global cod fishery, according to the EU Fish Processors and Traders Association. Haddock is also caught in the sea.

In addition to Russia, the Faroe Islands, France, Germany, Norway, Spain and the UK hold quotas to fish in the waters, according to the Sustainable Fisheries partnership.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

kmm/rt (Reuters, AFP)