A fishing trawler sank in the northern Barents Sea leaving 17 people missing, Russian news agencies reported on Monday citing emergency services.

Five rescue vessels are currently searching for survivors.

What we know so far

There were a total of 19 crew on board the Onega.

Two people have been rescued, the Russian emergencies ministry said in a statement.

The boat sank near the Novaya Zemlya archipelago.

Ice accumulation led to the sinking of the vessel, emergency services reported.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

kmm/rt (Reuters, AFP)