Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva can continue in Winter Olympics

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday that banning Kamila Valieva, 15, from competing in the individual figure skating event would have caused "irreparable harm" to the teenage athlete, so she will be able to take her place on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old Russian has been at the center of a storm involving several of sports' most powerful governing bodies after testing postive for a banned substance on December 25.

The result of the positive drug test was not revealed until February 8, after she had won gold in the team event at the Winter Games, landing the first quad jumps ever completed in the women's Olympic competition.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the governing skating body (ISU) wanted a reversal of a Russian anti-doping agency's (RUSADA) decision to lift Valieva's suspension.

While the CAS emphasized the "serious issues of untimely notification of the results" in its decision, it added that "such late notification was not her fault, in the middle of the Olympic Winter Games."

They also noted that Valieva's age means she is a "protected person" under WADA rules, citing that as one of the exceptional circumstances underpinning the decision.

More questions than answers

The USA took silver in the team event and would be upgraded to gold if the Russians were eventually to be stripped of their title. Katie Hartman, their Olympic and Paralympic spokeswoman said that isn't the most important thing.

"For us, this is less about medals and more about protecting the sanctity of fair and clean sport and holding those accountable that don't uphold the Olympic values," she said. The US Olympic Committee added in a statement that: "This appears to be another chapter in the systemic and pervasive disregard for clean sport by Russia."

David Howman, a former director of WADA said there were still plenty of questions to be answered.

"If the sample was taken... before the Games, why didn't RUSADA push the Swedish lab to get the results?" he asked. "The other responsibility is with WADA. They knew what samples would have been taken and needed to be analyzed.

"And thirdly, the International Skating Union (ISU) would have known the samples that would have been collected."

Why the delay?

Even Russia Olympic Committee (ROC) President Stanislave Pozdnyakov said: "It looks very strange that the sample traveled from St. Petersburg to Stockholm for almost a month. This raises very serious questions for me, and it is very likely that someone held this sample until the end of the team figure skaters competition."

Kamila Valieva has performed tricks never seen before at the Olympics

But the ROC itself played it straight.

"K. Valieva currently has the right to train and compete to the fullest extent without restrictions unless the Court of Arbitration for Sport rules differently regarding her status in relation to the Olympic Games.

"The Russian Olympic Committee shall take comprehensive measures in order to protect the rights and interests of the members of the ROC Team and to preserve the honestly won Olympic gold medal."

The medal ceremony for the team event has been suspended and a final decision is only to come once the full case has been dealt with, which could be after the Games end on February 20.

mp/pfd (Reuters, AP)