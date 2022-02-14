Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva can continue in Winter Olympics

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said on Monday that banning Kamila Valieva, 15, from competing in the individual figure skating event would have caused "irreparable harm" to the teenage athlete, so she will be able to take her place on Tuesday.

The 15-year-old Russian has been at the center of a storm involving several of sports' most powerful governing bodies after testing postive for a banned substance on December 25.

The result of the positive drug test was not revealed until February 8, after she had won gold in the team event at the Winter Games, landing the first quad jumps ever completed in the women's Olympic competition.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the governing skating body (ISU) wanted a reversal of a Russian anti-doping agency's decision to lift Valieva's suspension.

While the CAS emphasized the "serious issues of untimely notification of the results" in its decision, it added that "such late notification was not her fault, in the middle of the Olympic Winter Games."

They also noted that Valieva's age means she is a "protected person" under WADA rules, citing that as one of the exceptional circumstances underpinning the decision.

The medal ceremony for the team event has been suspended and a final decision is only to come once the full case has been dealt with, which could be after the Games end on February 20.

mp/pfd (Reuters, AP)

More to follow...