Russian exiles and the war in Ukraine

Civil rights activist Olga Romanova was born in Russia. In 2017, she fled to Berlin because she no longer felt safe in her own country. Now, she’s doing whatever she can to help the thousands of Ukrainians and Russians arriving daily in Germany’s capital. One of them is Lev Vladov from Chelyabinsk, east of the Ural Mountains. Not yet thirty years old, he’s only been in Berlin for a few days. He criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his blog and now fears for his life as a result.