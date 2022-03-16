 Russian exiles and the war in Ukraine | Reporter - On Location | DW | 19.03.2022

Reporter

Russian exiles and the war in Ukraine

Day by day, tens of thousands of Ukrainians flee the war. Critics of the regime in Russia are leaving their country, as well. They oppose the war of aggression and suffer the consequences of the restricted freedom of expression in Russia.

Watch video 12:30

Civil rights activist Olga Romanova was born in Russia. In 2017, she fled to Berlin because she no longer felt safe in her own country. Now, she’s doing whatever she can to help the thousands of Ukrainians and Russians arriving daily in Germany’s capital. One of them is Lev Vladov from Chelyabinsk, east of the Ural Mountains. Not yet thirty years old, he’s only been in Berlin for a few days. He criticized Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in his blog and now fears for his life as a result.  

Breaking with the Homeland - Russian Exiles and the War in Ukraine 18.03.2022

Day by day, tens of thousands of Ukrainians flee the war. Critics of the regime in Russia are leaving their country, as well.

