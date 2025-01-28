Russian diplomats arrive in Syria to smooth ties

Russia is seeking to maintain its Tartous naval base and an air base near the Mediterranean coast. Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa, has not ordered a Russian exit despite the fall of pro-Moscow dictator Bashar Assad.

Russian diplomats on Tuesday arrived in Syria for the first time since the fall of former dictator Bashar Assad in December.

Moscow was a crucial ally of Assad's regime and has two military bases in Syria.

What do we know about the visit?

Russia's state RIA Novosti news agency reported that the Russian delegation included Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov and Syria envoy Alexander Lavrentyev.

Russian state broadcaster RT and semi-official Syrian newspaper Al Watan reported that the Russian delegation would meet with Syria's new leader, Ahmed al-Sharaa.

Russian media reported that Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Bogdanov was to lead Moscow's delegation to Damascus [FILE: 24 January, 2024] Image: Mikhail Metztel/Sputnik/AFP/Getty Images

Al-Sharaa heads the Hayat Tahrir ash-Sham (HTS) Islamist group, which is currently banned in Russia as a "terrorist organization."

In an interview with the Saudi Arabian state-owned broadcaster Al-Arabiya conducted late in December, al-Sharaa emphasized the strong strategic ties between Moscow and Damascus.

"All Syria's arms are of Russian origin, and many power plants are managed by Russian experts ... We do not want Russia to leave Syria in the way that some wish," he said, noting "deep strategic interests between Russia and Syria."

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiga visited Syria in December and urged the country's new rulers to expel Russian forces, arguing such a move would contribute to "stability" in the Middle East.

On Monday, EU foreign ministers agreed to begin easing sanctions on Syria after EU, German and French delegations visited Damascus.

Russian intervention in Syria

Moscow intervened in favor of Assad's regime in 2015, with Russian air power crucial in turning the tide of Syria's 13-year civil war.

After he was ousted in December 2024, Assad and his family fled to Moscow.

Russia seeks to maintain its naval base in the city of Tartous and its air base in Hmeimim, which is also near the Mediterranean coast.

Shortly after Assad's fall, analysts reported that Russia had moved military hardware out of its Syria bases, relocating it to Libya.

sdi/wmr (AFP, AP)