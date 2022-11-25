  1. Skip to content
Russische Männer; die vor der Mobilmachung nach Georgien geflohen sind
Image: Oxana Evdokimova/DW

Russian Deserters in Georgia

13 minutes ago

In late September, Russian President Putin ordered a partial mobilization to deploy more soldiers to Ukraine. But many Russians defied that order and fled the country – as many as half a million to date.

https://p.dw.com/p/4K4S6

Some 100,000 Russian deserters have fled to Georgia so far. The nation maintains very close, but also rather strained relations with its neighbor – after all the most recent war with Russia wasn’t that long ago. Just how welcome are the deserting Russians? How are they faring in a foreign country after an often-risky journey out of Russia? How are they getting along with the Ukrainian refugees also accepted in large numbers by Georgia?

DW reporter Oxana Evdokimova reports from the Georgian capital Tbilisi.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

SAT 26.11.2022 – 14:15 UTC
SAT 26.11.2022 – 18:15 UTC
SUN 27.11.2022 – 03:15 UTC
SUN 27.11.2022 – 06:15 UTC
SUN 27.11.2022 – 10:15 UTC
SUN 27.11.2022 – 16:15 UTC
SUN 27.11.2022 – 21:15 UTC
MON 28.11.2022 – 01:45 UTC
MON 28.11.2022 – 04:45 UTC
MON 28.11.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

SUN 27.11.2022 – 06:15 UTC
MON 28.11.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3  

Ukrainian soldiers ride on top of a tank in Bakhmut in Donetsk where the war against Russia continues.

Ukraine updates: Vast areas remain without power and water

Conflicts6 minutes ago
