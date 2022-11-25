Russian Deserters in Georgia

In late September, Russian President Putin ordered a partial mobilization to deploy more soldiers to Ukraine. But many Russians defied that order and fled the country – as many as half a million to date.

Some 100,000 Russian deserters have fled to Georgia so far. The nation maintains very close, but also rather strained relations with its neighbor – after all the most recent war with Russia wasn’t that long ago. Just how welcome are the deserting Russians? How are they faring in a foreign country after an often-risky journey out of Russia? How are they getting along with the Ukrainian refugees also accepted in large numbers by Georgia?

DW reporter Oxana Evdokimova reports from the Georgian capital Tbilisi.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 26.11.2022 – 14:15 UTC

SAT 26.11.2022 – 18:15 UTC

SUN 27.11.2022 – 03:15 UTC

SUN 27.11.2022 – 06:15 UTC

SUN 27.11.2022 – 10:15 UTC

SUN 27.11.2022 – 16:15 UTC

SUN 27.11.2022 – 21:15 UTC

MON 28.11.2022 – 01:45 UTC

MON 28.11.2022 – 04:45 UTC

MON 28.11.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +/-0 | Berlin UTC +1 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

SUN 27.11.2022 – 06:15 UTC

MON 28.11.2022 – 08:45 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3