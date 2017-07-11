Russian demand for ruble gas payments causes first shutdowns in Poland, Bulgaria

Poland's prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, said Tuesday in Berlin following a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz that his country had received notice from Russian state oil company Gazprom of plans to terminate supplies. Shortly after, Bulgaria's energy minister said his country's Bulgargaz had received a similar notice.

Polish natural gas company PGNiG announced in Warsaw that as of Wednesday, Gazprom would no longer deliver to Poland.

On Twitter, PGNiG wrote, "The company monitors the situation and is prepared for various scenarios."

Poland has refused to pay for natural gas in rubles, which Russia is demanding to stabilize and boost its currency in the face of Western sanctions.

Poland has strongly supported Ukraine and has welcomed the largest number of Ukrainian refugees of any country as well as serving as a transit hub for weapons from Western countries into Ukraine.

In Berlin, Morawiecki said, "We have received threats from Gazprom that it will stop gas deliveries."

Morawiecki said Russia was attempting to blackmail Poland but noted that Poland had prepared by diversifying its energy sources. He noted gas storage facilities are 76% full.

Climate Minister Anna Moskwa said, "There will be no shortage of gas in Polish homes."

Poland imports gas via its Baltic ports and also plans to receive gas from Norway after the 900-kilometer (560-mile) Baltic Pipeline project is completed later this year. Poland hopes Norway will eventually be able to supply roughly half the gas the country needs.

The Yamal pipeline which supplies Poland does not supply Germany.

