 Russian deep-sea submarine fire kills 14 people | News | DW | 02.07.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russian deep-sea submarine fire kills 14 people

Even after extinguishing the fire, the soldiers died from smoke inhalation. Authorities have launched an investigation "to establish the cause of the incident."

A Russian submarine seen in the distance

The Russian Defense Ministry on Tuesday said 14 people on board one of its deep-sea submarines were killed when a fire broke out.

"On July 1, a fire broke out during biometric measurements on a scientific research deep-sea submersible," the defense ministry said in comments carried by state media. "Work is underway to establish the cause of the incident."

The vessel was recovered and taken to the Russian Northern Fleet's base in Severomorsk on the Barents Sea, which is located off the northern coasts of Russia and Norway.

Read more: NATO and Russia: Maneuvers and countermaneuvers in the Baltic Sea

Deadly accidents

The crew managed to extinguish the fire but died of smoke inhalation, according to the defense ministry. Authorities did not identify the type of vessel, but Russian media said it was nuclear-powered submarine, citing military sources.

The incident is reminiscent of a deadly explosion that sank Russia's nuclear-powered submarine Kursk in 2000, killing all 118 men on board the vessel.

It is the deadliest incident on a Russian submarine since 2008. That year, 20 people were killed on a Nerpa nuclear-powered submarine when its fire extinguishing system was triggered. The victims succumbed to asphyxiation and frost bite in their lungs.

Read more: NATO chief warns of Russian submarine capability

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

Watch video 02:19

Do Russian war games emphasize war or play?

ls/amp (Reuters, AFP, AP)

DW recommends

Deadly Russian Sub Accident Recalls Kursk Disaster

At least 20 people were killed and 22 injured on a Russian nuclear-powered submarine when the ship's fire safety system was accidentally set off on board, a Russian naval spokesman said Sunday, Nov. 9. (09.11.2008)  

NATO chief warns of Russian submarine capability

Russian submarine activity is at its highest level since the Cold War, NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg has said. The alliance meanwhile has lost some of its anti-submarine capability. (24.12.2017)  

NATO and Russia: Maneuvers and countermaneuvers in the Baltic Sea

NATO is again running Baltic Sea drills — but now, the exercise is headed by the US Navy's 2nd Fleet, a key force during the Cold War era. Fleet commander Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis spoke to DW about NATO's objectives. (14.06.2019)  

WWW links

DW Newsletter

DW Newsletter  

Audios and videos on the topic

Do Russian war games emphasize war or play?  

Related content

Beinahe-Kollision zwischen einem russischen und einem amerikanischen Kriegsschiff

US, Russia blame each other in naval near-collision 07.06.2019

Washington and Moscow have accused each other of dangerous maneuvers after two warships came within meters of a collision in East Asia. The near miss took place just days after a similar close call between planes.

Nato-Ostseemanöver Baltops

NATO and Russia: Maneuvers and countermaneuvers in the Baltic Sea 14.06.2019

NATO is again running Baltic Sea drills — but now, the exercise is headed by the US Navy's 2nd Fleet, a key force during the Cold War era. Fleet commander Vice Adm. Andrew Lewis spoke to DW about NATO's objectives.

Norwegen Beluga Wal mit Kamerahalterung

Mystery whale found near Norway fuels Russian navy speculation 29.04.2019

Norwegian fishermen found a beluga whale swimming through Arctic waters wearing some sort of harness. Scientists linked the equipment to the Russian navy.

Advertisement

News Bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  