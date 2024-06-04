Russian dam bursts after days of unrelenting rain

CatastropheRussian FederationRussian dam bursts after days of unrelenting rainTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoCatastropheRussian FederationSteven Gislam04/06/2024April 6, 2024Russian authorities say more than 4,000 people have been evacuated in the Orenburg region near the border with Kazakhstan due to flooding, after a dam burst following torrential rain. More than 2,500 homes were hit.https://p.dw.com/p/4eVXLAdvertisement