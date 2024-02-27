Russian court jails war critic Oleg Orlov

Russian court jails war critic Oleg OrlovFebruary 27, 2024
A Moscow court on Monday jailed a veteran human rights campaigner Oleg Orlov for "repeatedly discrediting" the Russian military and the war in Ukraine.
The 70-year-old, who is co-chairman of the Nobel Peace Prize-winning human rights group Memorial, has dismissed the case against him as politically motivated.
"The court has determined Orlov's guilt and orders a sentence of two years and six months... in a general regime penal colony," the judge said at the end of the retrial.
Prosecutors accused Orlov of discrediting the Russian army in a piece for the French online publication Mediapart.
Orlov had already been tried and convicted in October, when a court fined him 150,000 rubles (about €1,500 $1,626) in October after a first trial. However, prosecutors claimed the punishment — significantly milder than some long custodial sentences for also criticizing the war — had been too lenient and successfully appealed for a new trial.
rc/msh (Reuters, AFP, AP)