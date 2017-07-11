Russian court fines Google $98 million over banned content

A Moscow court on Friday ordered Google's Alphabet Inc. to pay a 7.2 billion ruble ($98 million, €87 million) fine for failing to remove content Russia deemed illegal.

The US company had already been fined in Russia for the same reason. But Friday's penalty is the biggest so far.

Russian news agency Interfax reported that the fine was calculated based off a percentage of Google's annual earnings.

Google said it would study the Moscow court decision before taking any further action.

Facebook parent company Meta faces a court hearing later on Friday on the same charges.

Twitter was also charged with a fine of three million rubles ($40,000) on Thursday for not removing banned content.

Russia cracking down on US tech giants

The ruling is the latest blow to US tech companies doing business in the Eastern European country.

Moscow urged foreign tech giants in November to set up physical operations in Russia by the end of the year. The demand was aimed at not only Google, but also Meta, Twitter and TikTok.

Russia has warned these companies that additional restrictions or an outright ban would occur if they fail to comply with the order.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has previously railed against US big tech companies and their pervasive influence.

"These are not just economic giants, in some areas they are de facto competing with states," Putin said during the virtual Davos economic summit in January,

Russia has demanded big tech platforms take down "extremist" content. Critics say the Russian government is using extremism as a pretext to censor content critical of the Kremlin, such as photos or information about anti-government protests.

wd/fb (AFP, Reuters)