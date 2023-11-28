Russian court extends detention of US reporter Gershkovich

Evan Gershkovich was arrested in late March in Russia on espionage charges. The court extended his pre-trial detention until January 30.

A Moscow court on Tuesday extended the detention of Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich until January, Russian news agencies said.

The court said 32-year-old Gershkovich’s period of detention was extended by two more months until January 30.

The US journalist was arrested in late March in Russia on espionage charges. Such charges carry a sentence of up to 20 years in prison.

What are the charges against the journalist?

According to Russia's Federal Security Service, the reporter, "acting on the instructions of the American side, collected information constituting a state secret about the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex."

The hearing was held behind closed doors and no press were allowed inside, with authorities maintaining that the details of the case against him are classified.

Russia has not publicly presented evidence to support its accusations against Gershkovich.

The journalist, along with his employer and the US government, have denied the allegations.

WSJ had said that Gershkovich was "arbitrarily and wrongfully detained for doing his job as a journalist."

"The baseless accusations against him are categorically false, and we continue to push for his immediate release," the newspaper said in a statement earlier. "Journalism is not a crime."

US President Joe Biden described Gershkovich's detention as "totally illegal."

In August, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Gershkovich "shows what this brutal force at home means — that there are no fair trials" in Russia.

Kremlin using jailed prisoners as leverage

Experts say Moscow might be using detained Americans as leverage amid heightened US-Russia tensions following the latter's invasion of Ukraine.

WNBA star Brittney Griner was among the two jailed Americans exchanged for Russians imprisoned in the US.

Although, Moscow has stated it will only contemplate an exchange for Gershkovich after the conclusion of his, which could take more than a year.

