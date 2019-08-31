 Russian blogger sentenced to 5 years in prison for a tweet | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 03.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Europe

Russian blogger sentenced to 5 years in prison for a tweet

A Moscow court has sentenced Vladislav Sinitsa to prison for a tweet promoting "extremism" and "violence." The blogger is one several Russians jailed in the wake of mass anti-government protests.

Russian Blogger Vladislav Sinitsa, flanked by police, is escorted into a Moscow courtroom (picture-alliance/dpa/V. Belousov)

A district court in Moscow on Tuesday convicted Vladislav Sinitsa of "extremism in connection with the threat of violence." The ruling was handed down after authorities determined his tweet, authored in the wake of recent violent crackdowns on opposition protests in the Russian capital, amounted to a threat against security forces and their families. Sinitsa admitted to writing the message but denied during court proceedings that his tweet amounted to a concrete threat.

In the posting, Sinitsa wrote: "They could look at their happy family photos, study the geolocations and then the child of a brave law enforcement officer simply doesn't come home from school. Instead of a child, the mail brings a CD with a snuff video."

Alexey Navalny, the most prominent member of Russia's fractured opposition, described Sinitsa's missive as "stupid" in a twitter post of his own. However, he argued no one would have seen the tweet had the government not chosen to prosecute Sinitsa, and said there was no law against stupidity in Russia.

Read more: After 20 years, is Vladimir Putin's untouchable image crumbling?

Fight for Moscow parliament

Sinitsa's wasn't the only conviction Tuesday in connection to recent protests. Several multi-year prison terms were handed out to demonstrators on charges that they attacked police officers, while others were placed under house arrest. 

The convictions are the latest twist in the fight over Moscow's upcoming city parliament elections on September 8. Under normal circumstances the elections would hardly draw national attention. But the vote has become the focal point of what opposition leaders view as a fight for fair representation, after city election officials barred dozens of opposition candidates from running. Representatives for the election commission maintain the applications were rejected after irregularities were discovered, including hundreds of allegedly forged signatures collected by opposition members in support of their candidacy. 

The weeks that followed the election commission's decision saw wave after wave of protesters take to the streets as part of unsanctioned demonstrations calling for "free and fair elections." Security officials were quick to clamp down on the dissent, making thousands of arrests which drew international criticism.

Read more: Vladimir Putin's 'Crimea effect' ebbs away 5 years on

  • Saturday’s protest is the latest since July, when people took to the streets to reject the barring candidates from the Moscow City Council race

    Protests in Moscow called by Navalny

    Weekly protests

    Protesters gathered in Moscow to reject the barring of some opposition and independent candidates from the Moscow City Council election on September 8. For the past month, demonstrators have shown their discontent on a weekly basis.

  • In addition to rallying for banned candidates, marchers also demanded freedom for political prisoners

    Protests in Moscow called by Navalny

    Freedom for political prisoners

    Opposition politician Alexei Navalny's team organized the demonstration. The opposition leader was just recently released from a 30-day jail sentence for holding unsanctioned protests. In addition to rallying for banned candidates, marchers were also seen holding placards demanding freedom for political prisoners

  • Lyubov Sobol, an associate of Navalny and one of those whose candidacy had been rejected, took part in the demonstrations.

    Protests in Moscow called by Navalny

    Demands 'right and reasonable'

    Lyubov Sobol (right), an associate of Navalny and one of those whose candidacy had been rejected, took part in the demonstrations. "Our demands are right and reasonable. We have significant support, we have the right to be on the ballot," Sobol said. "I want political rights of Muscovites to be respected."

  • Police officers line up to contain protests in Moscow

    Protests in Moscow called by Navalny

    Unauthorized assembly

    The police have been criticized for their handling of the protests, which have seen some 2,000 people arrested. This time, officers did not try to detain protesters, but asked them to leave through loudspeakers. The march, like many, had not been authorized to take place, a legal requirement in Russia in recent years.

  • Russland | Proteste in Moskau (picture alliance/dpa/TASS/S. Fadeichev)

    Protests in Moscow called by Navalny

    High political tension in Russia

    Some clashes took place at the march between demonstrators and others seeking to disrupt the demos. Moscow's city council has relatively little power and its election does not usually garner this much attention. But the candidates' disqualification touched a nerve with citizens' frustration with their country's restrictive politics.

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


A divided government?

Moscow's heavy-handed attempts to stifle popular dissent expose a rift within the government, according to Abbas Gallyamov, a Russian political consultant. "Obviously, there is a struggle between two sides," he said. "The 'hawks' want to arrest everyone and 'doves' brandish opinion polls, proving that most citizens do not approve of repression, and shout: 'You are crazy! We have elections in a week! Can you imagine how voters will vote if you are arresting everyone?'"

A recent poll conducted by the independent Levada Center found that a majority of Russians rejected the claim that the protests stemmed from "Western meddling," an accusation frequently leveled by government spokespeople. Instead, 41% of respondents said they felt the protests were fueled by dissatisfaction with the state of the country or the state of Russian politics (38%). Meanwhile, popular support for United Russia, the country's ruling party, has fallen to historic lows.

Read more: Moscow protests pressuring Vladimir Putin find female standard-bearer

A lack of clear public support may be behind the decision to either drop or reduce charges against some of the demonstrators arrested in recent weeks. "We see that the investigation is changing criminal charges to administrative ones, but this is unlikely to somehow affect the voting process or mood," Aleksey Kurtov, president of the Russian Association of Political Consultants, told DW. "Active opposition members are still confident in the complete innocence of the accused. There is so much resentment against the security forces that any concessions will no longer be perceived as a gesture of goodwill. Rather, it will be [seen as] a triumph."

Regardless of the outcome of Sunday's vote, that resentment is likely to galvanize the opposition's resolve as it looks towards Russia's parliamentary election in two years' time.

DW recommends

Russian opposition figure detained upon release from jail

No sooner had he walked out of a Moscow jail than activist Ilya Yashin was detained for a third time, accused of urging mass protests. Several opposition politicians are barred from next month's Moscow city elections. (18.08.2019)  

Silent 'free election' vigils held across Moscow amid protest ban

After authorities rebuffed their rally plans, Russian activists stood in solitary silence at some of the city's monuments. Previous protests have sparked police action that saw 3,000 people arrested. (17.08.2019)  

Opinion: Growing discontent in Moscow poses challenge to Kremlin

As tens of thousands rallied on the streets of Moscow, Russia's rulers reacted with violence and fear. Their worries are warranted, writes Miodrag Soric. (11.08.2019)  

Vladimir Putin's 'Crimea effect' ebbs away 5 years on

When Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, Vladimir Putin's approval ratings shot up. Five years later, this euphoria has given way to disillusionment and presented society with a real dilemma. (16.03.2019)  

Moscow protests pressuring Vladimir Putin find female standard-bearer

Moscow's wave of protests has no leader, but 31-year-old Lyubov Sobol has emerged as one of its most visible protagonists. Instead of participating in a weekend protest, she was detained by police in the Russian capital. (10.08.2019)  

After 20 years, is Vladimir Putin's untouchable image crumbling?

During Vladimir Putin's two decades in power, polls have often shown Russians blame their government rather than their president for their problems. Amidst a new wave of domestic tension, that could be changing. (09.08.2019)  

Protests in Moscow called by Navalny

Thousands participated in an unauthorized march in Moscow to protest the exclusion of candidates from the city's local election, which will take place next week. (31.08.2019)  

Related content

Russland | Protestkundgebung gegen politischen Repressalien in Moskau

Protests in Moscow called by Navalny 31.08.2019

Thousands participated in an unauthorized march in Moscow to protest the exclusion of candidates from the city's local election, which will take place next week.

Alexei Navalny (picture-alliance/dpa/TASS/V. Sharifulin)

Who is Alexei Navalny? 02.08.2019

Russia's opposition leader Alexei Navalny has become one of the most prominent figures of the anti-Putin protest movement. The lawyer-turned-activist was barred from challenging Putin in the 2018 presidential election.

Rapper FACE

Musicians caught up in politics during Moscow free election protests 30.08.2019

As local bands recently performed at an opposition rally in Moscow, other pop stars were simultaneously invited by the government to play at 'spoiler' festivals that some say aim to distract the public from politics.

Advertisement

Europe

Italian populists approve new government

Turkey ex-PM Davotoglu close to being expelled from AKP party

Russian blogger sentenced to 5 years in prison for a tweet

Vice President Mike Pence: US will play active role for successful Brexit