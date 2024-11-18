Russian ballet star gets public funeral after balcony fall

Vladimir Shklyarov, principal dancer at the Mariinsky, will be buried in his home city Saint Petersburg on Thursday. The 39-year-old died on Saturday after falling from a fifth-floor balcony.

Russian ballet star Vladimir Shklyarov, who died in Saint Petersburg on Saturday, will be given a public funeral at the city's revered Mariinsky Theater this Thursday.

Shklyarov's partner, Irina Bartnovskaya, said the event would allow admirers to say goodbye and "For Volodya to leave the theater for the last time to the applause of all those who love him."

The dancer will be laid to rest at Saint Petersburg's Smolensky Cemetery after a service at Saint Nicholas Cathedral, according to the theater.

A statement from the Mariinsky press office called Shklyarov's "tragic death, a huge loss not only for the theater's staff but for all contemporary ballet."

"We are deeply shocked by the tragic death of Vladimir Shklyarov at the height of his talent," said the Bolshoi Theater said in a statement.

Noting that Shklyarov had also danced at the Bolshoi, the theater called his death, "a great loss for the entire Mariinsky Theater collective."

Semyon makes his ballet debut in Vladivostok "Nutcracker" To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

Painkillers in the mix as investigators seek to determine cause of death

According to his partner Bartnovskaya, the 39-year-old "was at home, taking painkillers and preparing to undergo surgery. He went out on the balcony to get some air and smoke, lost his balance (on a very narrow balcony) and fell."

Investigators are looking into whether the death was accidental.

The Mariinsky said Shklyarov had been on medication before spinal surgery scheduled for Monday when his death occurred.

Several Russian news outlets reported that he struggled with alcohol and drug addiction, with one, 5-tv.ru, reporting that he had been locked in his apartment by his family before he fell to his death.

Although Shklyarov initially condemned Russia's invasion of neighboring Ukraine in 2022, he nevertheless chose to remain in Russia to perform while refraining from further comment on the subject.

Shklyarov famous in his hometown and around the globe

Shklyarov was appointed the Mariinsky's principal dancer in 2011, dancing the lead in successful Mariinsky productions of "The Nutcracker," "Sleeping Beauty" and "Giselle."

He was also a leading figure on the international stage, performing at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, and the Royal Opera House in London.

Shklyarov received prestigious awards, including the Leonide Massine International Prize in 2008, he was named an Honorary Artist of Russia in 2020.

Shklyarov is survived by two children from his previous marriage to Mariinsky prima ballerina Maria Shirinkina.

Dancing despite war To view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video

js/msh (AFP, EFE)