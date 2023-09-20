Russian-backed deal halts fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh

PoliticsAzerbaijanRussian-backed deal halts fighting in Nagorno-KarabakhTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoPoliticsAzerbaijanKaukab Shairani09/20/2023September 20, 2023Azerbaijan's military operation in Nagorno-Karabakh ends after a ceasefire brokered by Russia comes in effect. The latest clash saw the disputed region pounded with rockets and heavy artillery, causing scores of casualties.https://p.dw.com/p/4WbpzAdvertisement