Russian authorities detain head of opposition group Open Russia

The head of Russian opposition group Open Russia, which said it ended operations last week, said he was pulled off an airliner and detained by police on Monday.

Andrei Pivovarov said his flight was taxiing for takeoff at St. Petersburg's Pulkovo Airport when it was stopped and he was removed by authorities.

He said on Twitter that he was taken to the Investigative Committee offices on suspicion of running an "undesirable" organization. If he is convicted, he could be imprisoned for up to six years.

The "undesireable" designation has been used to ban about 30 groups. Some German NGOs in Russia were deemed "undesirable" last week.

Russian authorities described the laws as a response to alleged outside efforts to undermine Russia. Critics have said the laws are part of the Kremlin's efforts to snuff out dissent.

The federal government has intensified its crackdown in the lead-up to September's parliamentary elections as the popularity of the main Kremlin-backed party, United Russia, has dropped.

More to come...

kbd/rs (AP, Reuters)