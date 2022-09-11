 Russian attacks on power plants: DW′s Nick Connolly reports | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 12.09.2022

DW News

Russian attacks on power plants: DW's Nick Connolly reports

A man stands next to a business and entertainment centre heavily damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kharkiv, Ukraine September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Viktoriia Yakymenko

As Ukraine counterattacks, news of Russian retaliation and excesses emerge 11.09.2022

09.09.2022 *** A church damaged by shelling and destroyed vehicle with the symbol Z are pictured, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, in the village of Hrakove, recently liberated by Ukrainian Armed Forces, in Kharkiv region, Ukraine September 9, 2022. REUTERS/Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy

Ukraine forces retake dozens of villages in northeast 10.09.2022

MEDITERRANEAN SEA - JUNE 23, 2017: Pictured in this video screen grab are the Russian Navy's Admiral Essen and Admiral Grigorovich frigates, and the Krasnodar submarine in the Mediterranean Sea launching Kalibr cruise missiles at Islamic State targets in Syria. Video screen grab/Russian Defence Ministry Press Office/TASS Foto: Tass/TASS/dpa

A Calibrated Crime 08.09.2022

Snapshots from an embattled Ukraine

Snapshots from an embattled Ukraine 05.09.2022

People write messages and place flower on the memorial wall as they mark the second anniversary of the 2016 terrorist attacks in Brussels, at Maelbeek metro station on March 22, 2018. On March 22, 2016, thirty-two people were killed and 324 were injured following a triple bomb attack, claimed by the Islamic State group, which hit Brussels' airport and the Maelbeek - Maalbeek metro station. / AFP PHOTO / POOL / Olivier HOSLET / Belgium OUT (Photo credit should read OLIVIER HOSLET/AFP via Getty Images)

Brussel terrorist attack trial: Victims recall the horror 12.09.2022

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out the fire after a Russian rocket attack hit an electric power station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Kharkiv and Donetsk regions have been completely de-energised in the rocket attack.(AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

Ukraine war: Russia retaliates with power outages in the east 12.09.2022

Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters put out the fire after a Russian rocket attack hit an electric power station in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. The Kharkiv and Donetsk regions have been completely de-energised in the rocket attack. (AP Photo/Kostiantyn Liberov)

Top stories in 90 seconds 12.09.2022

Thousands of mourners lined the streets of the Scottish capital to welcome the motorcade.

Queen Elizabeth's coffin arrives in Edinburgh 11.09.2022

Öffentliche Sitzung des Rates des Stadtbezirks Smolninskoe in Sankt Petersburg am 2 .März 2022.

St. Petersburg district councilors accuse Putin of treason 10.09.2022

Several lawmakers from a district council are openly opposing Putin's war on Ukraine and facing serious consequences for it. DW spoke with two of them.

FILE PHOTO: A serviceman with a Russian flag on his uniform stands guard near the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant in the course of Ukraine-Russia conflict outside the Russian-controlled city of Enerhodar in the Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine August 4, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko/File Photo

Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant shut down 11.09.2022

International concerns have been mounting about the safety of the Russian-held nuclear plant. It is now being switched to a cold state.

DIESES FOTO WIRD VON DER RUSSISCHEN STAATSAGENTUR TASS ZUR VERFÜGUNG GESTELLT. [IVANGOROD, LENINGRAD REGION, RUSSIA - AUGUST 18, 2022: People are seen in a customs control zone at a crossing point on the border with Estonia. The passage of trucks from Russia to Estonia at the Ivangorod-Narva crossing has been resumed, the ban on the entry of trucks from Estonia into Russia remains. As of August 18, Estonia has restricted entry for Russian citizens with Schengen visas issued by Estonia. Peter Kovalev/TASS]

Russia-Ukraine updates: Baltic states agree on Russian entry restrictions 08.09.2022

The three Baltic states have agreed to tighten entry restrictions for Russian nationals. Meanwhile Vladimir Putin has admitted that the sanctions are having an effect. DW rounds up the latest.

HARKIV, UKRAINE - SEPTEMBER 08: A tank of Ukrainian Army advances to the fronts in the northeastern areas of Kharkiv, Ukraine on September 08, 2022. Ukrainian forces say they have recaptured more than 20 settlements from Russian forces. Metin Aktas / Anadolu Agency

Russia-Ukraine updates: Germany urges swift support for counteroffensive 11.09.2022

Top German politicians are calling for more weapons deliveries to Ukraine. Meanwhile, the UK accused Moscow of spreading misinformation on the global food crisis. DW rounds up the latest.