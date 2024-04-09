Russian attack on Lviv kills at least seven, wounds dozens

ConflictsUkraineRussian attack on Lviv kills at least seven, wounds dozensTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsUkraineRyan Allen09/04/2024September 4, 2024War is following Ukrainian refugees who fled the fighting in the east of the country to the relative calm of Lviv. The western city has largely been spared since the start of the war, but Tuesday night was hit by Russian aerial bombardment.https://p.dw.com/p/4kHHjAdvertisement