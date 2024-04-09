  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
UkraineIsrael-Hamas warMigration
ConflictsUkraine

Russian attack on Lviv kills at least seven, wounds dozens

Ryan Allen
September 4, 2024

War is following Ukrainian refugees who fled the fighting in the east of the country to the relative calm of Lviv. The western city has largely been spared since the start of the war, but Tuesday night was hit by Russian aerial bombardment.

https://p.dw.com/p/4kHHj
Skip next section Similar stories from Ukraine

Similar stories from Ukraine

A drone drops an explosive charge in the direction of a car in Beryslav.

Ukraine residents 'hunted' by Russian drones

The city of Beryslav has become a hotspot for Russian drone attacks — with no apparent reason. DW has investigated.
ConflictsAugust 27, 202403:32 min
A view of Ukrainian dentist Vladzylav Semeniuta sitting in the back of his mobile dental clinic

Dentists care for frontline soldiers in Ukraine

DW correspondent Carolina Chimoy met Ukraine’s "dental battalion."
ConflictsAugust 25, 202403:07 min
Ret. Gen. Ben Hodges looks at the camera, speaking in a video call

Ben Hodges: Harris White House would be good for Ukraine

"Ukraine has the right to defend itself," said retired US Army General Ben Hodges, speaking with DW in Washington.
ConflictsAugust 10, 202415:25 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Europe

More on Conflicts from Europe

Fokus Europa Polen Belarus Grenze

Focus on Europe - Spotlight on People

The border between Belarus and Poland is a scene of increasing violence and illegal crossings.
ConflictsAugust 1, 202426:04 min
Volodymyr Zelenskyy shakes hands with Charles Michel, standing in front of EU and Ukrainian flags

EU, Ukraine sign long-term security pact

The EU has pledged to provide Ukraine with military, financial, diplomatic and humanitarian support over the long term.
ConflictsJune 27, 202402:39 min
Leopard 2 battle tanks

Can Europe's defense giants come together?

Business is booming for Europe's biggest defense firms as countries race to rearm. But can they do it efficiently?
ConflictsJune 17, 202417:27 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Thumbnail | Mapped Out Taiwan

Why are China and the US so fixated on Taiwan?

Taiwan is a main flashpoint in the rivalry between the US and China. But what's keeping both so focused on Taiwan?
ConflictsSeptember 3, 202416:24 min
A view of smoke rising over buildings in Jenin, in the Israeli-occupied West Bank

Israeli military operation continues in West Bank

Israeli forces are pressing ahead with an operation in the occupied Palestinian territory that began three days ago.
ConflictsAugust 30, 202402:14 min
View of damaged building in the Tulkarem area

UN calls on Israel to stop military operations in West Bank

Israel's forces push ahead with their operation in the occupied territory, despite a warning from the UN.
ConflictsAugust 29, 202401:53 min
Show more