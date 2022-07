A country affected by war since 2014

When Yuriy Kosin fled, he only took things he could carry, including a hard disc with some pictures. Although not a new picture, this image is representative of Ukraine's war-torn reality today. More pictures by Kosin and Vyshemirsky can be seen at the "Photo No Shooting" exhibition at the Museumsberg Flensburg in northern Germany. The show runs until October 23, 2022.