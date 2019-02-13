 Russian alcohol consumption plunges 40%: WHO | News | DW | 01.10.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russian alcohol consumption plunges 40%: WHO

The decrease has been linked to a raft of alcohol control measures introduced by President Vladimir Putin and the promotion of healthier lifestyles. The trend is also attributed to an increase in Russian life expectancy.

Wodka in Moskau (DW/E.Samedova)

Alcohol consumption in Russia has dropped by 43 percent since 2003, according to a report published on Tuesday by the World Health Organization (WHO).

"The Russian Federation has long been considered one of the heaviest-drinking countries in the world," the report said, adding that alcohol was a major contributor to a spike in deaths in the 1990s.

"However, in recent years these trends have been reversed."

The WHO report suggests that Russia's reduction in alcohol-related disease provides a strong argument for an effective alcohol policy as a requirement for long and healthy lives. 

Russia's sport-loving president Vladimir Putin has introduced a number of measures encouraging Russians to live healthier lifestyles.

These positive choices have resulted in an increased life expectancy, which increased in 2018 to 68 years for men and 78 years for women. In the early 1990s, male life expectancy was just 57 years. 

How did Russia buck the trend?

  • Raising alcohol excise taxes
  • Introducing minimum unit pricing on vodka in 2003 and gradually increasing it
  • Expanding minimum pricing to other alcoholic beverages
  • Banning off-premises alcohol sales after 11 p.m. 
  • Introducing an alcohol marketing blackout
  • Restricting alcohol availability in some regions

'Bootleg booze'

The drop in consumption was also driven by a steep decline in demand for illegally produced alcohol," the study showed.

"The dramatic decline in consumption of homemade, smuggled or illegally produced alcohol in the Russian Federation is attributable to the government's adoption of evidence-based alcohol control policies," said the WHO's Carina Ferreira-Borges.

Watch video 01:39

New Russian vodka tax could harm alcoholics

"These results show that measures such as the introduction of monitoring systems, price increases and limited alcohol availability work to save lives and health system costs. I trust that other countries in Europe will adopt similar policies to protect people's health."

Earlier WHO research showed Russian adults now drink less alcohol than their German and French counterparts. 

  • A large collection of Russian dolls (picture-alliance/dpa/J.Kalaene)

    Russian exports that made it big abroad

    Russian Matryoshka dolls

    The popular souvenir from Russia, a lathed wooden doll dressed as a female peasant and containing several smaller versions of herself all the way down to a baby, was invented and designed by the folk craft painter Sergey Malyutin. He was inspired to create the so-called Russian nesting doll in 1896 after receiving a hollow "Daruma" Buddha doll on a journey to Japan with his wife.

  • A bottle of Russian vodka (picture-alliance/dpa/M. Tirl)

    Russian exports that made it big abroad

    Russian vodka

    "Russians are heavy drinkers." You've heard that before, right? But it's not completely true. According to the World Health Organization, Russia landed at number 16 in a ranking of countries that drink the most alcohol (11.7 liters of pure alcohol per capita). Germany ranked at number five (13.4 liters), while Moldova topped the list. Nearly half of Russians do not drink alcohol at all.

  • Russian herring salad with a red beetroot top (DW/L. Ganssmann)

    Russian exports that made it big abroad

    Russian cuisine

    In contrast to France or Italy, Russia is a vast country with diverse culinary influences that lacks a distinct national cuisine. In the past, peasant food in the villages would center around seasonal crops, including the beet used in Borscht, while nobles ate European dishes. Russian cuisine today is a hodgepodge. "Herring under fur coat" (pictured) is derived from the Norwegian "Sildesalat."

  • Swan Lake being perfomed by the Bolshoi Ballet (Imago/ITAR-TASS)

    Russian exports that made it big abroad

    Russian ballet

    Russian culture's calling card came in the form of 18th-century courtly entertainment from France to St. Petersburg's court. French choreographers such as Charles Didelot and later Marius Petipa helped the grand dance art to blossom and founded lasting ballet schools.

  • a painting of a forest scene with bears climbing a fallen tree

    Russian exports that made it big abroad

    Russian art

    Ilya Repin, Ivan Kramskoi, Ivan Shishkin and other renowned artists made up a highly influential movement of Russian realist painters. Their education at the leading Russian art academies lead to permanent stays in Western Europe. Landscape painter Ivan Shishkin, whose Morning in a Pine Forest (pictured) is considered one of the great Russian realist works, studied in Geneva and Düsseldorf.

  • Sergei Eisenstein (imago/United Archives International)

    Russian exports that made it big abroad

    Russian cinema

    Russian filmmakers like Sergei Eisenstein (pictured) and later Andrei Tarkovsky are considered radical innovators in film. As the director of the groundbreaking silent film Battleship Potemkin, Eisenstein has continued to have a great influence on filmmakers around the world, with the likes of George Lucas and Francis Ford Coppola paying homage to his masterwork.

  • a man wearing militaria is embraced by a blond woman (picture-alliance/dpa/ ZDF/Morris Puccio)

    Russian exports that made it big abroad

    Russian literature

    There is no Russia without Pushkin and Gogol, Dostoevsky and Tolstoy. And there are no great Russian writers who did not maintain close ties to European culture across the centuries. Pushkin wrote his letters in French; Gogol spent 10 of his 43 years in Italy and Dostoevsky and Tolstoy were in intense dialogue with the Western humanist tradition.

  • Two 19th century Russian brides (Stephanie Lehmann)

    Russian exports that made it big abroad

    Russian music

    Mussorgsky's Boris Godunov or Tchaikovsky's Pique Dame are world opera classics, and 20th-century symphonies are unthinkable without Shostakovich or Prokofiev. Russian music's special national character developed in the mid-19th century with the founding of the New Russian School of composers that included Nikolai Rimsky-Korsakov, author of operas like The Tsar's Bride (pictured).

    Author: Anastassia Boutsko (als)


kw/rc (AFP) 

DW sends out a daily selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Dozens die in Russia after drinking bath oil

Russian authorities have declared a state of emergency over a mass poisoning in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, after scores of people tried to get drunk on toxic bath oil. Several people were detained over the incident. (19.12.2016)  

Russian actor Pavel Ustinov has sentence overruled

The Russian actor who was sentenced to 3 1/2 years in a penal colony has had his sentence overruled following an outcry from public figures. A court ruled that he will serve a one-year suspended sentence. (30.09.2019)  

Siberian city in shock after Russian bath lotion deaths

Aftershave, anti-freeze, window cleaner and now bath lotion - just some of the things people in Russia turn to when vodka is too expensive. But when the bath lotion people drink is bootlegged, the consequences are dire. (25.12.2016)  

Russian exports that made it big abroad

From vodka to beloved opera classics – DW's Anastassia Boutsko takes a look at World Cup host Russia's most popular exports and their sometimes European roots. (22.06.2018)  

WWW links

DW newsletter

DW newsletter  

Alcohol policy impact case study

Alcohol policy impact case study

Audios and videos on the topic

New Russian vodka tax could harm alcoholics  

Related content

Russland Wladimir Putin und Alexander Lukaschenko St. Petersburg

Could Russia and Belarus trade oil for national sovereignty? 13.02.2019

Aleksander Lukashenko is in Sochi for three days of talks with Vladimir Putin. The meetings come amidst persistent rumors that Belarus could become part of a single state controlled by Russia — and even ruled by Putin.

Türkei Russland - Offshore Pipeline im Aufbau - TurkStream

Russia's proposed TurkStream 2 pipeline sparks Bulgaria, EU energy worries 28.02.2019

Russia is pushing for a new gas pipeline running through Bulgaria that could supply Western Europe with energy. But does the TurkStream 2 proposal threaten to strengthen the Kremlin's influence over the European Union?

Moskau Duma Parlament Gebäude

Facilitators of US sanctions face jail in Russia 15.05.2018

Go along with US sanctions, and you'll face jail — that's the warning Russian lawmakers have for those who adhere to or facilitate business sanctions. Foreign companies have much to lose in this catch-22 situation.

Advertisement