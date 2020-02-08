Russian airstrike kills civilians in Syria's Aleppo province attack

Russian and Syrian-government airstrikes in the village of Abyan, Aleppo province, Syria, killed nine civilians, including six children on Monday morning, as the coalition continues its bombardment to drive out opposition fighters.

Later, Turkey said five Turkish soldiers were killed and five more wounded by the shelling that came from the regime forces. Turkish artillery responded immediately and destroyed their targets, according to an official statement.

The Monday attack came as Syrian President Bashar Assad's forces waged an offensive in Aleppo province to retake a key highway, according to the British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

A week ago, an attack by the Syrian army killed eight Turkish military and civilian personnel and prompted a fierce retaliation from Turkey.

More casualities under the rubble

The death toll of nine on Monday morning added to the at least 20 killed in the past 24 hours in Aleppo and neighboring Idlib provinces by Russian airstrikes, according to the Observatory.

Ibrahim al-Hajj, a spokesman for the White Helmets rescue team, told the dpa news agency that most of the killed and wounded were Syrian refugees who had fled for their lives from Aleppo's countryside during the latest round of attacks. "The situation is really tragic," he added.

The death toll from the attack could rise, due to several people still trapped under rubble and others rescued but in a critical condition, said the Observatory.

Turkey reinforces Idlib troops

On Monday, Turkish media creported that the Turkish military had been deploying more units into Idlib. The armaments included rocket launchers, and armored transports, and German-made Leopard tanks, according to cited sources.

Syria, backed by Russia, has been waging a campaign since December 2019 to try and take back the last rebel-held territory located in Idlib and parts of the nearby Aleppo region.

The latest bout of violence has killed over350 civilians. On Monday, the Un said that some 689,000 people were displaced by the Russian-backed offensive since December, and said that a total of 29 civilians were killed by the bombing in the previous 24 hours.

dj,kmm/ng (dpa, AFP, Interfax)

