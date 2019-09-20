Russian actor Pavel Ustinov has sentence overruled

A Moscow court overruled the prison sentence of Russian actor Pavel Ustinov on Monday. The 24-year-old had been previously sentenced to three and a half years in a penal colony for allegedly injuring a police officer at an anti-government protest.

Ustinov had his sentence overruled and instead issued with a one year suspended sentence. The actor was released on bail last week.

The news comes following an outcry over Ustinov's arrest from several prominent Russians, including priests in the Russian Orthodox Church and pro-Kremlin figures. The sentence was subsequently appealed leading to Monday's overruling.

More to follow

