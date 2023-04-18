Russia: WSJ reporter appears in Moscow court

The journalist stood in a glass and metal enclosure inside the courtroom, wearing a blue-checked shirt with his arms folded in front of him. He did not say anything.
The hearing is not about the substance of the charges he faces as investigators are still working on the details of the case.
Russia's federal security service, the FSB, arrested Gershkovich last month and accused him of collecting information about a Russian arms factory. A US national, Gershkovich worked at the Wall Street Journal's Moscow bureau.