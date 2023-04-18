  1. Skip to content
Evan Gershkovich in a blue checked shirt at the Moscow City Court
Gershkovich wore a blue checked shirt and jeans in the courtImage: Evgenia Novozhenina/REUTERS
PoliticsRussian Federation

Russia: WSJ reporter appears in Moscow court

46 minutes ago

Evan Gershkovich has appeared in a Russian court to appeal his detention, nearly three weeks after he was arrested for espionage, an allegation his lawyers and the US government strongly deny.

https://p.dw.com/p/4QELD

American journalist Evan Gershkovich appeared in a Moscow court on Tuesday to appeal the terms of his detention as he awaits a trial.

Gershkovich is in pretrial detention until at least May 29 at Moscow's Lefortovo prison.

The journalist stood in a glass and metal enclosure inside the courtroom, wearing a blue-checked shirt with his arms folded in front of him. He did not say anything.

The hearing is not about the substance of the charges he faces as investigators are still working on the details of the case.

Russia's federal security service, the FSB, arrested Gershkovich last month and accused him of collecting information about a Russian arms factory. A US national, Gershkovich worked at the Wall Street Journal's Moscow bureau. 

The US newspaper has denied the accusations.

US seeks his release

A top Russian diplomat said last week they were willing to discuss a potential prisoner swap with the US, but emphasized they could explore doing so only after the trial.

That practice is in keeping with previous cases in which Russian authorities have insisted on completing the judicial process before considering exchanges.

The US State Department last week designated Gershkovich as wrongfully detained by Russia, a status that allows the US government to secure Gershkovich’s release. 

rm/nm (Reuters, AP) 

This satellite image provided by Maxar Technologies shows burning buildings and military patrol northeast of Khartoum International Airport

Sudan updates: Blinken calls leaders, urges cease-fire

Conflicts5 minutes ago
