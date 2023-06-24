  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Wagner Group
Russia's war in Ukraine
Titanic sub
ConflictsRussian Federation

Russia: Where is Rostov-on-Don?

11 minutes ago

The head of the Wagner Group has said his troops have occupied key military sites in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. How far is this from Ukraine and Moscow?

https://p.dw.com/p/4T0oj
A map of southeastern Russia and Ukraine, showing Rostov-on-Don
Image: DW

The head of the Wagner mercenary group has said his troops have occupied key military sites in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don.

"Under our control are military objects of Rostov, including the airport," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video released on Saturday morning. His claims, however, could not be independently verified.

Rostov-on-Don, a city with a population of over 1 million, is located along the main route between the border with Ukraine's Donbas region and Moscow, around 1,100 kilometers (680 miles) to the north.

The city is the headquarters of the Russian Southern Military District, a key hub for Russian forces and close to the Ukrainian border, about 125 kilometers to the west. Wagner forces have played a crucial role in Russia's war in Ukraine.

The Wagner Group: Russia's shadow mercenary organization

Edited by: Kristin Zeier

Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Russian President Vladimir Putin gives an emergency televised address in Moscow

LIVE — Putin threatens punishment for Wagner 'mutiny'

Conflicts25 minutes ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

external

African professionals find work in Germany

African professionals find work in Germany

Society3 hours ago01:46 min
More from Africa

Asia

A woman tending plants in a garden

Aging India sees boom in senior living

Aging India sees boom in senior living

Society23 hours ago
More from Asia

Germany

German children standing on rubble in West Berlin waiving at a US plane

Berlin Airlift 75 years on: When enemies became friends

Berlin Airlift 75 years on: When enemies became friends

History19 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris

Paris summit: First step towards new global finance system?

Paris summit: First step towards new global finance system?

Politics16 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

A view of Ramadan ornaments for the oncoming holy month of Ramadan in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Can Saudi Arabia's billion-dollar bet on tourism succeed?

Can Saudi Arabia's billion-dollar bet on tourism succeed?

Politics3 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

A crowd with banners in favor of and opposed to legal abortion

Abortion: US marks a year since Roe v. Wade reversal

Abortion: US marks a year since Roe v. Wade reversal

Society19 hours ago
More from North America
Go to homepage