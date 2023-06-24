Russia: Where is Rostov-on-Don?

The head of the Wagner Group has said his troops have occupied key military sites in the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don. How far is this from Ukraine and Moscow?

"Under our control are military objects of Rostov, including the airport," Yevgeny Prigozhin said in a video released on Saturday morning. His claims, however, could not be independently verified.

Rostov-on-Don, a city with a population of over 1 million, is located along the main route between the border with Ukraine's Donbas region and Moscow, around 1,100 kilometers (680 miles) to the north.

The city is the headquarters of the Russian Southern Military District, a key hub for Russian forces and close to the Ukrainian border, about 125 kilometers to the west. Wagner forces have played a crucial role in Russia's war in Ukraine.

Edited by: Kristin Zeier