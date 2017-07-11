Russia welcomes US counter-proposals on ultimatums

Russia signaled some pleasure Friday with US proposals it received in writing in response to a series of ultimatums it had issued.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said the counter-proposals received by the US were better than those received by NATO. The responses were to the ultimatums Russia had issued over NATO expansion post-1997.

It is unclear exactly what the US offered that NATO did not, but the US has held to its obligation to NATO allies and said NATO expansion and force posture were non-negotiable.

The US Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said US counter-proposals included curbs on military exercises and missiles in Europe. Sullivan said the US now awaits written responses from Moscow.

Lavrov said the US proposal had "grains of rationality" on what he termed "secondary issues." He called it "almost an example of diplomatic propriety" whereas the NATO response was "idealized."

"I was a little ashamed for the people who wrote these texts," Lavrov added.

What else has Russia said?

Lavrov cautioned against sanctions against Russian leader Vladimir Putin or severing the country from the international banking transactions system known as SWIFT, saying it would be the equivalent of severing diplomatic ties.

Additionally, Lavrov said he would be speaking with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock later Friday.

He also expects to meet with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken in the next few weeks.

What else have European leaders said?

French President Emmanuel Macron will speak with Russian leader Vladimir Putin Friday and urge him towards a diplomatic path, Paris said.

UK Defense Secretary Ben Wallace is in Brussels to shore up support for Ukraine in the face of a Russian invasion. The UK defense secretary previously penned an article in support of Ukraine and the UK has sent weapons.

Belarussian leader Aleksander Lukashenko said war is only possible if Belarus or Russia are attacked. Belarus is hosting Russian troops and conducting war games with Russia at present.

In Central Europe, Hungary's Viktor Orban said his country would seek more Russian gas as the country faces a supply crunch.

Russian warships were also conducting exercises in the Black Sea.

