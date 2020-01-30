 Russia: Wave of false bomb threats targets Moscow | News | DW | 19.03.2020

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Russia: Wave of false bomb threats targets Moscow

Russian authorities have received a slew of hoax bomb threats in recent days, targeting hundreds of Moscow buildings and subway stations. Non-existent bombs were also reported on board several passenger jets.

A Russian police officer secures the Bolshoi theater following a bomb threat in 2017 (Reuters/M. Shemetov)

Anonymous callers reported bombs on board at least three passenger planes flying out of Moscow on Thursday, but all three of the jets safely reached their destinations in other parts of the country.

The latest bomb threats come after several other Russian planes were also targeted by hoax bomb threats earlier this week. Moscow police received unconfirmed reports of 600 bombs planted in the city on Tuesday alone, including all 232 Moscow subway stations, 80 bridges, 15 courts, and 200 malls.

"The evacuation effort was minimal, some 1,500 people," said a source cited by the Russian Interfax news agency. "Not a single threat was confirmed."

Russia has been facing waves of false bomb reports since 2017, with President Vladimir Putin dubbing the phenomenon "telephone terrorism" in September that year. However, Russia's security forces and intelligence agencies were unable to track down those responsible.

In late January 2020, Russia's communications watchdog Roskomnadzor and its FSB security service blocked two encrypted email services, ProtonMail and StartMail. The Russian authorities believe anonymous users were using the services to send out bomb threats.

Some of the messages containing bomb threats refer to pro-Kremlin billionaire Konstantin Malofeyev, according to Russia's Meduza news website. The anonymous messages demand that he returns 120 bitcoins (some $743,500 €696,800 at Thursday's rates) in cryptocurrency that he allegedly stole from the now-defunct cryptocurrency exchange system in 2018. Malofeyev has denied any wrongdoing.

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

DW recommends

Telegram: Better the devil you don't know

The Russian social media network with aspirations to become a cryptocurrency platform has been in the spotlight for the wrong reasons. The go-to site for neo-Nazis is now also falling foul of US financial authorities. (24.12.2019)  

Russia: Fake bomb threats prompt mass evacuations in Moscow

One hundred buildings in and around the Russian capital have been evacuated, due to bomb threats. A string of false alarms has caused disruption in Russia's largest cities. (05.02.2019)  

Related content

Russland Flughafen Domodedowo

Russian S7 plane lands after passenger bomb threat 30.01.2020

A plane has been grounded at Moscow's Domodedevo airport, after a female passenger threatened to blow herself up. The woman was subsequently arrested.

Den Haag vor Prozess Abschuss von MH17

MH17 relatives hold 'empty chair' protest in front of Russian Embassy 08.03.2020

Protesters in The Hague lined up 298 chairs to symbolize each of the victims of the shot-down passenger jet. On Monday, four men are going on trial in absentia over their alleged involvement in the 2014 disaster.

Deutschland Berlin | Coronavirus | Ansprache Angela Merkel, Bundeskanzlerin

Coronavirus: Germany shuts down borders, halts public life 18.03.2020

German authorities are turning visitors back at the airports amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Angela Merkel has urged Germans to rise to the challenge of a lifetime in helping to curb the outbreak. Follow DW for the latest.

Advertisement