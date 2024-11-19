Ukraine: Russian invasion hits 1,000-day milestone

As Ukraine marks 1,000 days since Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the European Parliament, calling for more pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin for a "just peace."

"Putin is focused on winning this war, he will not stop on his own," Zelenskyy said in a video address. "The more time he has, the worse the conditions become."

Meawhile, in Moscow, Putin signed an updated nuclear doctrine that lowers the threshold for the use of weapons.

The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine fired six US-made ATACMS missiles into Russia's Bryansk region. The announcement comes shortly after Washington lifted restrictions on Ukraine's use of longer-range US-made missile to strike Russia.

