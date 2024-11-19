Ukraine: Russian invasion hits 1,000-day milestone

Ukraine: Russian invasion hits 1,000-day milestonePublished November 19, 2024last updated November 19, 2024
What you need to know
As Ukraine marks 1,000 days since Russia's full-scale invasion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the European Parliament, calling for more pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin for a "just peace."
"Putin is focused on winning this war, he will not stop on his own," Zelenskyy said in a video address. "The more time he has, the worse the conditions become."
Meawhile, in Moscow, Putin signed an updated nuclear doctrine that lowers the threshold for the use of weapons.
The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine fired six US-made ATACMS missiles into Russia's Bryansk region. The announcement comes shortly after Washington lifted restrictions on Ukraine's use of longer-range US-made missile to strike Russia.
Here is a roundup of the developments in Russia's war in Ukraine on Tuesday, November 19:
Ukraine used US-supplied missiles to strike Russian border region, official says
A senior Ukrainian official confirmed that his military had used US-supplied longer-range ATACMS missiles to strike inside Russian territory in the first such strike.
"The attack on the Bryansk region was carried out with ATACMS missiles," the source told AFP, without giving further details.
Earlier, Forbes Ukraine also quoted the anonymous military source as saying that Ukrainian forces used ATACMS to hit the arsenal in Russia's Bryansk region.
When asked about an attack on a weapons depot in the Bryansk region, Ukrainian President Volodymytr Zelenskyy didn't explicitly confirm the strike, but said Kyiv now had US-made ATACMS systems as well as its own long-range capabilities, and would use all of them.
He also said that Ukraine was working with all partners to win their support for longer-range strikes, and that it was time for Germany to support Ukraine's longer-range strike capabilities against Russia.
US President Joe Biden just this week authorized Ukraine to use ATACMS, the longest-range missiles supplied by Washington, for such attacks inside Russia.
The military strength of Ukraine and Russia
Lavrov says Ukraine's ATACMS strikes mark 'new phase' of war
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Ukraine's use of longer-range ATACMS missiles against its territory marked a "new phase of the Western war" against Moscow and vowed to respond.
"We will be taking this as a qualitatively new phase of the Western war against Russia. And we will react accordingly," Lavrov told a press conference at the G20 summit in Brazil.
He said it was a clear signal that the West wanted to escalate the conflict and accused Washington of helping Kyiv operate the missiles. "Without the Americans, it is impossible to use these high-tech missiles, as (Russian President Vladimir) Putin has repeatedly said," the minister said.
Lavrov also said he hoped Moscow's new nuclear doctrine, in which Putin lowered the threshold for a nuclear strike, would be read carefully.
He added, however, that Russia would do everything possible to prevent the outbreak of nuclear war and that nuclear weapons would serve as a deterrent to nuclear war.
Scholz tells Xi no one should fear their neighbor
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz discussed Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Rio, Brazil, where the G20 summit is being held.
Scholz stressed that it was "important" for the two economic powers to discuss Russia's aggression against Ukraine or other dangerous situations elsewhere in the world.
"No one should have to fear their neighbours. That is a very central principle of peace in the world, which we are committed to," Scholz said in a possible reference to Ukraine or Taiwan.
Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron, who also had a bilateral meeting with Xi, said he shared the desire to see durable peace in Ukraine.
China and Russia declared a "no limits" partnership when Russian President Vladimir Putin visited Beijing less than three weeks before his troops marched into Ukraine in February 2022.
Russia says Ukraine attacked Bryansk region with US-made ATACMS missiles
The Russian Defense Ministry said Ukraine fired six US-made ATACMS missiles at Russia's Bryansk region.
The ministry said the military shot down five of them and damaged another. The fragments fell on the territory of an unspecified military facility, and the falling debris sparked a fire but didn't cause any damage or casualties, it said.
The announcement comes shortly after Washington lifted restrictions on Ukraine's use of longer-range US-made missiles to strike Russia.
Ukraine did not immediately confirm the use of ATACMS in a strike on Russia's Bryansk region.
Earlier Tuesday, however, the Ukrainian military said it had carried out a strike on an arsenal in the Karachev area of Russia's Bryansk region without specifying what weapons were used.
Zelensky outlines 'resilience plan' for Ukraine
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the war has reached a decisive moment as he addressed Ukraine's parliament to mark 1,000 days since Russia's full-scale invasion.
In an hour-long speech, Zelenksyy said Ukraine would not trade its sovereignty or give up its right to its territories, and he ruled out holding new elections until peace is achieved.
Unveiling his internal "resilience plan," the Ukrainian leader urged his people and officials to remain united, saying the war had reached a crucial juncture that would determine which side, Ukraine or Russia, would prevail.
"At this stage of the war, it is being decided who will prevail — whether us over the enemy, or the enemy over us Ukrainians... and Europeans, and everyone in the world who wants to live freely and not be subject to a dictator," Zelenksyy said.
The president also said Ukraine would produce at least 30,000 long-range drones next year, a weapons system that Kyiv has used to narrow the gap in strike capabilities with Russia and strike targets deep inside its much larger eastern neighbor.
Ukraine also aims to produce at least 3,000 cruise missiles and missile drones, he said, without giving a timeframe.
UK sanctions Russian officials for indoctrination of Ukrainian children
The UK has imposed sanctions on 10 individuals and entities behind Russia's "forcible deportation and attempted indoctrination of Ukrainian children."
British Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the sanctions are aimed at those supporting this "insidious program."
"No child should ever be used as a pawn in war, yet President Putin's targeting of Ukrainian children shows the depths he will go to in his mission to erase Ukraine and its people from the map," Lammy said.
The measures are part of ongoing efforts by Britain and its Western allies to weaken Russia’s economy and war funding. The UK estimates that nearly 20,000 Ukrainian children have been deported to Russia or Russian-occupied territories with the goal of eroding their Ukrainian identity and promoting pro-Russian sentiment.
The sanctions target the All-Russian Young Army Military Patriotic Social Movement (Yunarmia), a Russian paramilitary organization central to Putin's attempts to forcibly deport and indoctrinate Ukraine's younger generation, the statement added.
Among those sanctioned by Britain on Tuesday was Tetiana Zavalska, the Russian-appointed director of the Kherson Children's Home, from which London says 46 children were forcibly removed to Russia for adoption. All of those sanctioned face travel bans and asset freezes in Britain.
Baerbock urges strengthening NATO's European pillar
The European element of the NATO defense alliance must be further strengthened, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said after talks with her counterparts from Poland, France, Italy, Spain and Britain.
"We agree that in order to protect our security and safeguard our deterrent capabilities, we must further strengthen the European pillar in NATO," Baerbock told reporters, adding that they plan to invest more than 2% of gross domestic product in security.
Meanwhile, the foreign ministers of Germany, France, Poland, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom said in a joint statement that Russia's systematic attacks on Europe's security architecture are "unprecedented in their variety and scale."
"Moscow's escalating hybrid activities against NATO and EU countries are unprecedented in their variety and scale, creating significant security risk," the ministers said, reaffirming the enduring role of a strong and united NATO.
Russia says seized new village in Ukraine's Donetsk region
Russia said its forces had captured a new village in Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region near the strategic town of Kurakhove after months of steady advances.
The Russian Defense Ministry said its troops captured the settlement of Novoselydivka, north of the key hub of Kurakhove.
Moscow's army is now advancing rapidly in the Donetsk region, closing in on the industrial town of Kurakhove, which had a pre-war population of about 10,000.
Russian troops now control territory to the north, east and south of Kurakhove, which sits on the banks of a reservoir.
Pistorius says German position on Taurus unchanged by new US policy
German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has backed Chancellor Olaf Scholz in his continued refusal to send German-made Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine.
The position of the German government as a whole has not changed, Pistorius said in Brussels, where he is attending a meeting of EU defense ministers.
At the same time, Pistorius said the reported decision by US President Joe Biden to allow Ukraine to use longer-range ATACMS missiles to attack targets on Russian territory was legitimate.
"With Taurus, we are talking about a system that is still very different from all the others used in Ukraine," Pistorius said.
Pistorius also defended Scholz's decision to speak with Putin in an hour-long phone call and added that the call provided further evidence Putin has little interest in negotiating with the West over Ukraine or other issues.
"I think it was not as effective as all of us would have hoped, because Putin reacted more or less at once in between 48 hours with his serious attacks, severe attacks on Ukraine infrastructure. But still, it is important to talk whenever it is possible to talk," Pistorius said.
Pistorius said he is "concerned" about how Ukraine can strengthen its position with Western support so that Putin sees the need and the understanding to negotiate. "At the moment, this is not apparent," the defense minister added.
Zelenskyy says Russia should be pushed to a just peace
In a virtual address to the European Parliament marking 1,000 days since Russia's full-scale invasion of his country, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked lawmakers for their support but added that more should be done to push Russia toward a just peace.
"Not a single day during these 1,000 days of this terrible war became a day of betrayal of our European shared values," the Ukrainian president told a European Parliament decorated with the colors of the Ukrainian flag.
"Together we have succeeded... in defending the freedom of all European nations," Zelenskyy said. "We must push Russia towards a just peace."
Strong sanctions are essential to limit Russia's war effort, Zelenskyy said. "Together we achieved much, but we must not fear doing even more," he added.
The Ukrainian leader said that the number of North Korean troops stationed in Russia could rise; "Now, Putin has brought 11,000 North Korean troops to Ukraine's borders. This contingent may grow to 100,000. While some European leaders think about some elections at Ukraine's expense, Putin is focused on winning this war."
Zelenskyy also warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin "will not stop on his own."
"The more time he has, the worse the conditions become. Every day is the best moment to push Russia harder," Zelenksyy said. "He values only money and power, the things we have to take from him."
A standing ovation from the EU lawmakers concluded Zelenskyy's speech after he thanked them for their support and visits to Ukraine during "difficult times."
NATO chief says Putin must not 'get his way' in Ukraine
NATO chief Mark Rutte warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin must not be allowed to prevail in Ukraine.
"Why is this so crucial that Putin will not get his way? Because you will have an emboldened Russia on our border... and I'm absolutely convinced it will not stop there," Rutte told reporters in Brussels before joining EU ministers for defense talks.
"Today we'll discuss how we can help Ukraine to prevail. It means more aid, more money we have to make available to them. Particularly now, as North Koreans have come on board," Rutte said, adding that China and Iran are helping Russia in the war effort.
The NATO chief also said that he would also discuss defense industrial production with EU ministers. "We need simply to do more... We have to replenish our stockpiles, to make sure that we stand ready to oppose any adversary," he added.
And the third issue on the agenda will be money, Rutte said, adding that the 2% defense spending target for NATO members is not enough.
Ukraine strikes Russian arsenal in Bryansk region
The Ukrainian military announced that it had hit a large Russian arms depot near Karachev in the Bryansk region, 110 kilometers from the Ukrainian border.
"The destruction of ammunition depots will continue for the army of the Russian occupiers in order to stop the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine," the military said.
Meanwhile, the Russian Defense Ministry claimed to have destroyed 12 Ukrainian drones over Bryansk in separate strikes.
Ukraine often uses domestically manufactured drones to target Russian positions deep inside its territory. The specific weapon used for the Karachev strike wasn't revealed, and Kyiv has yet to deploy US-supplied weapons.
Borrell urges EU nations to align with US on Ukraine missile use
The EU's top diplomat, Josep Borrell, urged the bloc's member states to join the United States in allowing Ukraine to strike inside Russia with donated longer-range missiles.
Borrell called the US policy change "very good news" for Ukraine.
"Today we will discuss it, and I hope that all member states will follow the US decision," he said.
"I'm sure that they will follow the example of the US in order to allow the Ukrainians to use their arms to fight against the Russians inside Russian territory — because it is from Russian territory where they are being attacked," Borrell added.
The shift in US policy puts the focus on other allies supplying Ukraine with longer-range missiles, particularly the British and French Storm Shadow and SCALP missiles.
French President Emmanuel Macron, who had previously expressed openness to allowing Ukraine to strike military targets inside Russia, hailed the US decision as "a good one."
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Monday again ruled out sending his country's Taurus missiles to Ukraine. He has previously said he does not want the delivery of longer-range weapons to make Germany a participant in the war.
Putin approves updated nuclear doctrine
Russian President Vladimir Putin has approved an updated nuclear doctrine, according to a document posted on the government's website.
The new doctrine allows for a broader use of nuclear weapons, stating, for example, that any conventional attack on Russia backed by a nuclear power could be considered a joint attack on Russia.
The move comes after US President Joe Biden gave Ukraine permission to use ATACMS missiles against targets deep inside Russian territory.
Putin ordered the changes to the nuclear doctrine in September, and the US, EU and Ukraine all condemned his "irresponsible" plans to change the doctrine.