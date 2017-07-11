Russia wants quick US response on Ukraine security proposals

Russia expects the US and NATO to provide a written, point-by-point response to Moscow's security demands by next week, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday.

The comments come as thousands of Russian soldiers are stationed at the border with Ukraine, with Kyiv fearing a full-scale invasion. A series of talks this week between Russia and the West ended Thursday without any significant breakthroughs.

Russia has asked for guarantees that the NATO would not expand eastern to Ukraine or accept more countries from the former Soviet Union. It is also demanding that the US-led alliance remove weapons and forces from Central and Eastern Europe.

On Friday, Lavrov said that meeting these demands would be essential for finding a diplomatic solution and that Russia is "not ready to wait forever" for the US and NATO to respond.

He added Moscow has various options to respond if the West rejects Russia's security proposals.

Watch video 02:29 Russia to set out Ukraine demands in NATO talks

Russia open to more talks

Most of Russia's demands have already been rejected by NATO and by the US.

Nevertheless, Lavrov said Moscow wants to have a response in writing, which would state which proposals worked and which did not and also include explanations. This response is needed before any decisions can be made on next steps, he said.

Lavrov added that he hopes the US and Russia will be able to resume talks following this week's summit in Geneva. According to him, this will depend on the response from the US and NATO.

A Russian solider practices his aim during maneuvers near the Ukraine border in December

The buildup of an estimated 100,000 combat ready Russian troops near the border with Ukraine in recent weeks has raised fear of an armed conflict breaking out.

Russia says the deployment of NATO forces and weapons near Russia's borders presents an immediate security challenge.

Lavrov said Friday that Moscow has reasons to believe the US and NATO will use Ukraine tensions as a pretext for a force build-up near Russia.

Conversely, analysts have pointed out that Russia is using the threat of military force in an attempt to gain long-desired concessions from the US and NATO in Europe.

wmr/dj (AP, Reuters)