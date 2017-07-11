Russia wants own team present at Navalny poisoning probe

Berlin's Justice Ministry on Friday approved a request from Moscow for legal assistance in the investigation of the suspected poisoning of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Germany has tasked state prosecutors with working with Russian authorities, officials said. The work will also include providing information on the dissident's state of health "subject to his consent."

Separately, Russian police said Friday they were seeking to question Navalny in person in Berlin, where he is recovering in hospital from his ordeal.

The Russian proposal is all but certain to be brushed off by Germany, which says the Putin critic was poisoned with the banned nerve agent, Novichok.

