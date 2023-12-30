  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Russia's war in Ukraine
ConflictsRussian Federation

Russia vows retaliation after attack on Belgorod

Ole Alsaker
December 30, 2023

Ukrainian missile and drone attacks have killed at least 18 people in the southern Russian city of Belgorod. More than 100 have been injured. The strikes came a day after a huge Russian barrage across Ukraine killed at least 39 civilians.

https://p.dw.com/p/4ajWb
Skip next section Similar stories from Russian Federation

Similar stories from Russian Federation

Press freedom under attack in Russia | Very few independent media outlets are still working. Taiga Info is one of them.

Press freedom under attack in Russia

Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has changed the situation for independent media in Russia from bad to worse.
Press FreedomMay 3, 202303:02 min
external

Xi and Putin’s ‘no limits’ friendship has limits

The friendship between Chinese President Xi and Russian President Putin is strategic and more fragile than it seems.
PoliticsApril 17, 202307:00 min
A new law would extend the ban on 'the promotion of 'non-traditional sexual orientations' from under 18s to all ages.

Russia mulls further curb on LGBTQ+ rights

A new law would extend the ban on the promotion of 'non-traditional sexual orientations' from under 18s to all ages.
PoliticsOctober 27, 202201:28 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Europe

More on Conflicts from Europe

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban arrives for a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, framed by two dark silhouettes

Ukrainians welcome bid to join European Union

Hungary's Viktor Orban is warning he could veto the bid at any time, but Ukrainians are celebrating the progress.
ConflictsDecember 15, 202302:11 min
Palestinians look for survivors among rubble and burning buildings in Gaza

EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza

EU leaders at a summit in Brussels agree on declaration calling for the establishment of humanitarian corridors in Gaza.
ConflictsOctober 27, 202302:30 min
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola speaks to DW

Metsola: Israel-Hamas conflict 'a defining moment'

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, speaks to DW about the conflict.
ConflictsOctober 23, 202309:47 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

People inspect the damage following Israeli bombardment in Rafah on the southern Gaza Strip

Israel's military forges on with Gaza offensive

Gaza residents appeared to have fewer places to go as Israel widened its offensive against the militant Hamas group.
ConflictsDecember 30, 202302:13 min
A view of Palestinians searching for victims near destroyed buildings and a wrecked car

Dozens killed in Israeli strikes across Gaza

The Israeli military has again intensified its offensive in Gaza, where most of the population has been displaced.
ConflictsDecember 28, 202301:56 min
A young boy sits amid rubble in Gaza

Israel intensifies operations, Gaza death toll rising

Israel has carried out heavy strikes in central Gaza, with Palestinians saying it's just "destruction all around."
ConflictsDecember 27, 202302:31 min
Show more