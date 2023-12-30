Russia vows retaliation after attack on Belgorod

ConflictsRussian FederationRussia vows retaliation after attack on BelgorodTo view this video please enable JavaScript, and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 videoConflictsRussian FederationOle Alsaker12/30/2023December 30, 2023Ukrainian missile and drone attacks have killed at least 18 people in the southern Russian city of Belgorod. More than 100 have been injured. The strikes came a day after a huge Russian barrage across Ukraine killed at least 39 civilians.https://p.dw.com/p/4ajWbAdvertisement