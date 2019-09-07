 Russia votes in local and regional elections | News | DW | 08.09.2019

News

Russia votes in local and regional elections

Municipal and regional polls are taking place across the country. Attention is focused on Moscow's parliamentary vote following a violent crackdown on independent candidates and some of their supporters.

Russian President Vladimir Putin voting in the Moscow City Duma election

Russians were voting on Sunday in local and regional elections across the country. More than 7 million people were eligible to elect 45 lawmakers to the Moscow parliament, which is dominated by President Vladimir Putin's ruling United Russia party. 

Moscow vote

The result of Sunday's vote will help shape the country's political future, as Putin enters his third decade in power. The ruling party was not fielding candidates in Sunday's elections. Party members were instead running as independent candidates, apparently to distance themselves from United Russia's plunging approval ratings.

The Moscow vote is considered a test of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny's ability to mobilize the opposition ahead of parliamentary elections in 2021 and following a major police crackdown. 

'Smart voting'

Navalny has urged Muscovites to strategically cast their ballots in favor of those who are most likely to beat pro-Kremlin candidates. 

Read more: Moscow protests: 'It is our civic duty to go out on the streets'

Watch video 03:31

How free and fair will local elections in Russia be?

Police Crackdown

Last month, about 50,000 people demonstrated on the streets against Moscow's decision to bar dozens of opposition candidates — many of whom are Navalny allies — from standing in Sunday's city election.

The often brutal arrests during the largely peaceful protests provoked international criticism.

Putin backed the crackdown, saying the government doesn't want to see violence similar to the yellow vest protests in Paris.

Read more: Russia protests: Police arrest hundreds at Moscow rally

  • Saturday’s protest is the latest since July, when people took to the streets to reject the barring candidates from the Moscow City Council race

    Protests in Moscow called by Navalny

    Weekly protests

    Protesters gathered in Moscow to reject the barring of some opposition and independent candidates from the Moscow City Council election on September 8. For the past month, demonstrators have shown their discontent on a weekly basis.

  • In addition to rallying for banned candidates, marchers also demanded freedom for political prisoners

    Protests in Moscow called by Navalny

    Freedom for political prisoners

    Opposition politician Alexei Navalny's team organized the demonstration. The opposition leader was just recently released from a 30-day jail sentence for holding unsanctioned protests. In addition to rallying for banned candidates, marchers were also seen holding placards demanding freedom for political prisoners

  • Lyubov Sobol, an associate of Navalny and one of those whose candidacy had been rejected, took part in the demonstrations.

    Protests in Moscow called by Navalny

    Demands 'right and reasonable'

    Lyubov Sobol (right), an associate of Navalny and one of those whose candidacy had been rejected, took part in the demonstrations. "Our demands are right and reasonable. We have significant support, we have the right to be on the ballot," Sobol said. "I want political rights of Muscovites to be respected."

  • Police officers line up to contain protests in Moscow

    Protests in Moscow called by Navalny

    Unauthorized assembly

    The police have been criticized for their handling of the protests, which have seen some 2,000 people arrested. This time, officers did not try to detain protesters, but asked them to leave through loudspeakers. The march, like many, had not been authorized to take place, a legal requirement in Russia in recent years.

  • Russland | Proteste in Moskau (picture alliance/dpa/TASS/S. Fadeichev)

    Protests in Moscow called by Navalny

    High political tension in Russia

    Some clashes took place at the march between demonstrators and others seeking to disrupt the demos. Moscow's city council has relatively little power and its election does not usually garner this much attention. But the candidates' disqualification touched a nerve with citizens' frustration with their country's restrictive politics.

    Author: Jenipher Camino Gonzalez


kw/aw (AFP, AP)

