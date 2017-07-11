Russia: Vladimir Putin to address Victory Day parade

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
The war in Ukraine overshadows Moscow's annual celebration of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany. Alongside the huge military parade, the Russian president is set to make a highly-anticipated speech.
Russian military linemen march during a dress rehearsal for the Victory Day military parade in Moscow
Russia will celebrate the 77th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany on Monday.
Russian President Vladimir Putin is set to flaunt Russia's military power in a speech to the Victory Day parade.
His address is expected to center on the ongoing war in Ukraine, which began following Russia's invasion on February 24.
The parade comes one day after Ukrainian officials said a Russian airstrike killed 60 people sheltering in a school.
Unlike in previous years, this time no foreign head of state will be a guest at the parade.
There has been speculation that Putin will announce an escalation of military action. This could include a general or partial mobilization of soldiers.
The Kremlin has, however, already rejected this as "nonsense." It refers to the invasion of Ukraine not as a war, but as a "special military operation."
Around 11,000 soldiers are expected to participate in the parade on Moscow's Red Square, and fighter jets are to form the letter "Z" in the sky, the symbol of Russia's fight in Ukraine.
In Russia, "Victory Day," as it is referred to in the post-Soviet era, was for decades a day of sorrowful remembrance. The Soviet Union lost millions of its citizens during World War II, and May 9 was a day to reflect upon that loss.
Yet, that has changed over the past several years. Increasingly, Putin has used the day to serve his own domestic purposes.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday Russia had "forgotten everything that was important to the victors of World War II."
"Evil has returned, in a different uniform, under different slogans, but for the same purpose," he warned.
Fighting continues on multiple fronts, but Russia is closest to victory in the port city of Mariupol. The last remaining Ukrainian fighters making a last stand in a steel mill have rejected deadlines to lay down their arms.
Full control of Mariupol would allow Moscow to create a land bridge between the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed in 2014, and eastern regions run by pro-Russian separatists. Some have speculated that Putin is seeking to achieve that goal in time for Victory Day.
