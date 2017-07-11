Russia: Vladimir Putin gives major speech on Victory Day

Russia marked the 77th anniversary of victory over Nazi Germany on Monday.

President Vladimir Putin started a major speech to the Victory Day parade by saying soldiers were fighting for Russian security once again.

Around 11,000 soldiers participated in the parade on Moscow's Red Square.

Military parades also took place in Vladivostok, and Novosibirsk.

People holding photographs of their relatives who fought against Nazi Germany in WWII take part in an Immortal Regiment procession in Vladivostok

What did Putin say in Victory Day speech?

His address centered on the ongoing war in Ukraine, which began following Russia's invasion on February 24.

He said the invasion was the "only right decision" and a preemptive move to ward off aggression.

"The West was preparing for invasion of Russia, NATO was creating tensions at the borders. They did not want to listen to Russia, they had other plans," said Putin.

He claimed Russia was fighting for "the Motherland" in Donbas. "so that no one forgets the lessons of World War II."

He promised support for the families of fallen soldiers. "The death of every soldier and officer is painful for us," he said. "The state will do everything to take care of these families."

Russian service members take part in a military parade on Victory Day in Red Square

The analysis of Putin's claims

There had been speculation that Putin would announce an escalation of military action. However, there was no mention of a general or partial mobilization of soldiers.

"Putin tried to delegitimize Ukrainian people and the Ukrainian government by connecting them to some sort of Nazi past," said DW Correspondent Aaron Tilton. "He was saying this is about Russia and Russian security, and blamed Ukrainians and the West for attacking Russia."

"It is a reversal of the actual situation on the ground. We know there wasn't any western aggression directed towards the Russian Federation. Russia was the country that invaded first, Russia was the country that started bombing and shooting. But because Vladimir Putin's long-term goal is to get his people ready for a longer conflict, he had to give them something to rally around," said Tilton.

The Kremlin refers to the invasion of Ukraine not as a war, but as a "special military operation."

What is Victory Day in Russia?

In Russia, "Victory Day," as it is referred to in the post-Soviet era, was for decades a day of sorrowful remembrance. The Soviet Union lost millions of its citizens during World War II, and May 9 was a day to reflect upon that loss.

Yet, that has changed over the past several years. Increasingly, Putin has used the day to serve his own domestic purposes.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Monday Russia had "forgotten everything that was important to the victors of World War II."

"Evil has returned, in a different uniform, under different slogans, but for the same purpose," he warned.

Unlike in previous years, this time no foreign head of state will be a guest at the parade.

Putin paid tribute to the Russian armed forces' deployment in Ukraine, during the military parade in Moscow

What is the latest in Ukraine?

The parade comes one day after Ukrainian officials said a Russian airstrike killed 60 people sheltering in a school.

Fighting continues on multiple fronts, but Russia is closest to victory in the port city of Mariupol. The last remaining Ukrainian fighters making a last stand in a steel mill have rejected deadlines to lay down their arms.

Full control of Mariupol would allow Moscow to create a land bridge between the Crimean peninsula, which it annexed in 2014, and eastern regions run by pro-Russian separatists. Some have speculated that Putin is seeking to achieve that goal in time for Victory Day.

Ukraine war: Rescued from a nightmare Convoy to freedom A long convoy of buses and cars made its way to Zaporizhzhia province, which is under Ukrainian control. Thanks to mediation from the UN and help from the Red Cross, the convoy was able to bring Ukrainians who were holed up in the Azovstal steelworks to freedom. Hundreds of civilians and soldiers have been barricaded in the plant for weeks, as Russia continues to besiege Mariupol.

Ukraine war: Rescued from a nightmare No strength left On arrival in Zaporizhzhia, many people were sapped of strength. For weeks in the steel plant, they had had to share what little food there was. The bombardment often continued for days on end, leaving barely a calm minute to get some sleep. There was only a very small window of time for the evacuation.

Ukraine war: Rescued from a nightmare Regaining strength The evacuees from Mariupol were finally able to begin to regain some strength in Zaporizhzhia. For most of them, this was the first proper meal they had eaten in weeks. There was barely any light in the dark basement of the Azovstal plant and a near-total lack of food, water, diapers, hygiene articles and medicine.

Ukraine war: Rescued from a nightmare Endless suffering The war's horrors have left their mark on many people, who were visibly relieved about having been rescued. Some cried with relief upon arrival in Zaporizhzhia. Other tears were caused by exhaustion, fear or trauma.

Ukraine war: Rescued from a nightmare Fed and cared for There are countless images of Ukrainians fleeing with their pets in tow: dogs, cats, birds, or, in this case, two turtles that were rescued from Mariupol. It is an enormous challenge to take care of pets, while surrounded by war. Some people simply cannot and must make the heart-wrenching decision to leave them behind.

Ukraine war: Rescued from a nightmare In need of sleep This woman makes clear that after weeks of hardship and endless shelling in Mariupol what she needs is sleep. Russia continues to shell the Azovstal plant — and there are no signs that it intends to let up anytime soon.

Ukraine war: Rescued from a nightmare Open, honest communication Iryna Vereshchuk, deputy prime minister of Ukraine, speaks with reporters about the ongoing evacuations. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is also in close contact with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, in the expectation that further evacuations will be arranged. There is also hope that the soldiers who remain in the steel plant will be freed.

Ukraine war: Rescued from a nightmare Do not forget the soldiers Many people in Zaporizhzhia, including the demonstrator above, have called for support to help free the soldiers and other fighters who remain trapped in the Azovstal steelworks. Author: Claudia Dehn



tg/rt (dpa, AFP, AP)