Russia vents as Joe Biden says Vladimir Putin is a 'killer'

Russia has ordered its US ambassador to return to Moscow after President Joe Biden responded to a question about whether his Russian counterpart was a killer.

Diplomats warn that relations are close to complete breakdown after Biden also said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would face retaliation for election interference.

Russia on Thursday said it had summoned its envoy home. "The Russian ambassador in Washington, Anatoly Antonov, has been invited to come to Moscow for consultations conducted with the aim of analyzing what should be done and where to go in the context of ties with the United States," the Russian foreign ministry said.

What did Joe Biden say?

In an ABC news interview, Joe Biden said "I do" when asked if he believed Putin — who some accuse of ordering the assassinations of his political opponents — was a killer.

Biden also respoded to questions about a US intelligence report that Putin tried to harm his candidacy in the November 2020 election in favor of Donald Trump's.

"He will pay a price," said 78-year-old Biden. "You'll see shortly."

The US has not yet withdrawn its ambassador to Moscow. A State Department spokeswoman told the AFP news agency that the US envoy would remain in Moscow in in the hopes of maintaining "open channels of communication."

What has been the Russian reaction?

The deputy chairman of the Russian parliament's upper house, Konstantin Kosachyov, said Biden's comments ended hopes of a change in US policy towards Russia under the new administration.

He said more action might follow, but the recall of the Russian ambassador was a reasonable step.

"I suspect it will not be the last one if no explanation or apology follows from the American side," Kosachyov said in a Facebook post.

Another pro-Kremlin lawmaker Artur Chilingarov, from the lower house of parliament, called for a "tough reaction" from Moscow.

The Russian government has not yet responded publicly to the Biden interview, but it is expected to do so later on Thursday.

Worst relations in decades

US intelligence reports say that Putin and other senior officials "were aware of and probably directed" Russia's operation to sway the 2020 presidential vote in Trump's favor. After Biden's win over Trump, Putin was among the last world leaders to congratulate him. Tensions have escalated in recent months between the former Cold War rivals over hacking allegations and the jailing of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny.

Navalny went back to Russia in January after he was treated in Germany for poisoning, apparently with the Soviet-era nerve agent Novichok.

Hundreds of Russians and diplomats of Western countries last month marked the sixth anniversary of the assassination of opposition politician Boris Nemtsov. Nemtsov was among Putin's loudest critics until he was shot and killed on bridge near the Kremlin in 2015.

