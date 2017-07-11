Russia, US face off over Ukraine at UN Security Council

Russia and the United States traded accusations ashead of a UN Security Council meeting on Monday that was likely to see the two superpowers squaring off over Ukraine.

Washington has called Moscow's troop buildup on the border with Ukraine a "threat to international peace and security," while a Kremlin spokesperson called the UN summit a "PR stunt" and accused the White House of creating "hysteria."

The US in turn said that Russia was planning to increase its troop presence in Belarus to 30,000 in the coming weeks, to add to the 100,000 it has moved near the Ukrainian-Russian border.

The United States managed to convince 10 of the 15 security council members to back a public meeting, thwarting a Russian bid to stop the proceedings.

But any formal action by the Security Council is considered extremely unlikely, given Russia's veto power and its ties with others on the council, including China, who had supported Moscow's attempt to block an open meeting.

"This is really the right time calling for quiet diplomacy," said Beijing's UN envoy Zhang Jun.

Watch video 05:11 German foreign policy expert on Ukraine crisis

Stalled diplomacy

Despite ongoing high-level talks, Russia and the US have not been able to come to any agreement regarding a way to ease tensions. Although Moscow claims it has no plans to invade Ukraine, it has demanded that NATO promise never to allow Kyiv membership to the alliance, roll back its forces in Eastern Europe and end the deployment of weapons near Russia's borders.

Both the White House and NATO have refused, calling Russia's demands impossible. The US has threatened crippling economic sanctions should Moscow continue its military posturing on the border.

Watch video 03:28 Russian troop buildup is 'worrying'

Diplomatic efforts between US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, yielded no results when they spoke earlier in January, and neither did telephone calls between Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin.

The two top diplomats were scheduled to speak again on Tuesday, the same day British Prime Minister Boris Johnsonwas scheduled to fly to Kyiv to speak with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy about how to diffuse the situation.

Zelenskyy has accused the West of creating "panic" and hurting his country's economy with talk of war.

es/nm (AP, dpa, Reuters)